Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter top variant spec comparison: Which one makes more sense to buy?

The micro SUV category, despite having a handful of options, is one of the best when it comes to sales numbers. The micro SUV category consists of players like the Tata Punch , Hyundai Exter and Nissan Magnite . While the Tata Punch continues to cross sales milestones, recently crossing 8 lakh unit sales, the only real competition it has is the Hyundai Exter. Let’s see how their top variants fare against each other:

Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: Engine

The Tata Punch is powered by two different engine options: a 1.2L three-cylinder naturally aspirated Revotron engine producing 86.6 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, and a 1.2L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque. The former is paired with a five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT, whereas the latter is paired with a six-speed manual transmission.

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The Hyundai Exter, on the other hand, is powered by a single powertrain option, which is the 1.2-litre Kappa four-cylinder petrol engine that puts out 82 bhp and 114 Nm of torque through a manual gearbox or an AMT with paddle shifters.

Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: Features and Interior

The top variant of the Tata Punch’s cabin gets fabric upholstery with underthigh support bolstering. In addition, it gets a host of features, including a 10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, blind spot monitor, voice-assisted electric sunroof with native voice recognition, automatic climate control, wireless smartphone charger with Xpress Cool, front fast 65W Type-C charger, four speakers and four tweeters, iRA 2.0 with more than 50 connected car features, ambient lighting, auto-dimming IRVM, rain-sensing wipers and follow-me-home headlamps, among others.

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The top variant of Hyundai Exter’s cabin, on the other hand, gets upholstered in a new dual-tone Navy and Grey interior theme, and the layered dashboard gets a new 3D carbon pattern finish. The driver gets a sportier D-cut steering wheel, a folding armrest, as well as new metal pedals, along with driver seat height adjustment and adjustable rear headrests standard across all variants. In addition, the Exter boasts a list of features including a digital instrument cluster with a 4.2-inch MID, an 8-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and connected car features, among others.

Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: Price

The top variant of the Tata Punch is priced at ₹9.09 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Hyundai Exter is priced at ₹9.60 lakh (ex-showroom). With a difference of approximately ₹51,000, the Tata Punch would be a better value-for-money purchase considering it has more features and more engine options. Furthermore, both the micro SUVs boast a dual-cylinder CNG tank, which allows the customer to use the boot space better.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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