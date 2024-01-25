Porsche Macan EV on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 1.82 Crore. Visit your nearest Porsche Macan EV on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 1.82 Crore. Visit your nearest Porsche Macan EV dealers and showrooms in Surat for best offers. Porsche Macan EV on road price breakup in Surat includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Porsche Macan EV is mainly compared to Porsche Cayenne which starts at Rs. 1.27 Cr in Surat, Mercedes-Benz EQE which starts at Rs. 1.39 Cr in Surat and Volvo EX90 starting at Rs. 1.5 Cr in Surat. Variants On-Road Price Porsche Macan EV Turbo ₹ 1.82 Crore