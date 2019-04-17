|Engine
|3996 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The 911 GT3 2WD Petrol 4.0L 7Speed Automatic 4STR, equipped with Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, is listed at ₹3.80 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the 911 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The 911 GT3 2WD Petrol 4.0L 7Speed Automatic 4STR is available in 15 colour options: Guards Red, Black, Racing Yellow, Gentian Blue Metallic, Agate Grey Metallic, Aventurine Green Metallic, White, Gt Silver Metallic, Jet Black Metallic, Carmine Red, Cartagena Yellow Metallic, Lugano Blue, Shade Green Metallic, Slate Grey Neo, Crayon.
The 911 GT3 2WD Petrol 4.0L 7Speed Automatic 4STR is powered by a 3996 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears. This unit makes 503 bhp and 450 Nm of torque.
In the 911's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maserati GranTurismo priced between ₹2.72 Cr - 2.9 Cr or the Ferrari Portofino priced ₹3.5 Cr.
The 911 GT3 2WD Petrol 4.0L 7Speed Automatic 4STR has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Cruise Control, 12V Power Outlets, Front AC, Rear AC, Low Fuel Level Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Cooled Glove Box and Headlight Height Adjuster.