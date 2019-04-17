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Porsche 911 Front Left Side
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Porsche 911 Front Wiper
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Porsche 911 Grille
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Porsche 911 Headlight
4/25
Porsche 911 Left Side View
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Porsche 911 Rear Left View
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Porsche 911 GT3 2WD Petrol 4.0L 7Speed Automatic 4STR

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
3.80 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Porsche 911 Key Specs
Engine3996 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all 911 specs and features

911 GT3 2WD Petrol 4.0L 7Speed Automatic 4STR

911 GT3 2WD Petrol 4.0L 7Speed Automatic 4STR Prices

The 911 GT3 2WD Petrol 4.0L 7Speed Automatic 4STR, equipped with Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, is listed at ₹3.80 Crore (ex-showroom).

911 GT3 2WD Petrol 4.0L 7Speed Automatic 4STR Mileage

All variants of the 911 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

911 GT3 2WD Petrol 4.0L 7Speed Automatic 4STR Colours

The 911 GT3 2WD Petrol 4.0L 7Speed Automatic 4STR is available in 15 colour options: Guards Red, Black, Racing Yellow, Gentian Blue Metallic, Agate Grey Metallic, Aventurine Green Metallic, White, Gt Silver Metallic, Jet Black Metallic, Carmine Red, Cartagena Yellow Metallic, Lugano Blue, Shade Green Metallic, Slate Grey Neo, Crayon.

911 GT3 2WD Petrol 4.0L 7Speed Automatic 4STR Engine and Transmission

The 911 GT3 2WD Petrol 4.0L 7Speed Automatic 4STR is powered by a 3996 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears. This unit makes 503 bhp and 450 Nm of torque.

911 GT3 2WD Petrol 4.0L 7Speed Automatic 4STR vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the 911's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maserati GranTurismo priced between ₹2.72 Cr - 2.9 Cr or the Ferrari Portofino priced ₹3.5 Cr.

911 GT3 2WD Petrol 4.0L 7Speed Automatic 4STR Specs & Features

The 911 GT3 2WD Petrol 4.0L 7Speed Automatic 4STR has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Cruise Control, 12V Power Outlets, Front AC, Rear AC, Low Fuel Level Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Cooled Glove Box and Headlight Height Adjuster.

Porsche 911 GT3 2WD Petrol 4.0L 7Speed Automatic 4STR Price

911 GT3 2WD Petrol 4.0L 7Speed Automatic 4STR

₹3.80 Crore*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
3,32,60,000
RTO
33,80,000
Insurance
13,14,038
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,79,54,538
EMI@8,15,791/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Porsche 911 GT3 2WD Petrol 4.0L 7Speed Automatic 4STR Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
450 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
503 bhp
Drivetrain
RWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
3996 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Speed
311 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Front Tyres
255 / 35 R20
Wheels
Alloy
Rear Tyres
315 / 30 R21

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
4 Person

Mobile Application Features

Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Air Purifier
Pollen Filter
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone Air Conditioner (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control)
Cruise Control
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes

Storage

Cup Holders
Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Speakers
8 Speakers
Touch Screen Size
10.9 inch
USB Compatibility
2 x USB Type-C
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Display
Touch

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (• Driver • Front Passenger • Driver Side • Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (seat height: up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Porsche 911 GT3 2WD Petrol 4.0L 7Speed Automatic 4STR EMI
EMI7,34,212 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
3,41,59,084
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
3,41,59,084
Interest Amount
98,93,633
Payable Amount
4,40,52,717

Porsche 911 other Variants

911 Carrera

₹2.28 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,99,84,000
RTO
20,52,400
Insurance
8,02,084
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,28,38,984
EMI@4,90,899/mo
Add to Compare
Close

911 Carrera 4 GTS

₹3.17 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,77,59,000
RTO
28,29,900
Insurance
11,01,907
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,16,91,307
EMI@6,81,170/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

911 Turbo 50 Years

₹4.31 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,77,49,000
RTO
38,28,900
Insurance
14,87,145
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,30,65,545
EMI@9,25,647/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

911 Turbo S

₹4.34 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,80,35,000
RTO
38,57,500
Insurance
14,98,174
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,33,91,174
EMI@9,32,646/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Porsche 911 Alternatives

Maserati GranTurismo

Maserati GranTurismo

2.72 - 2.9 Cr
+1
911vsGranTurismo
Ferrari Portofino

Ferrari Portofino

3.5 Cr
911vsPortofino
Ferrari Roma

Ferrari Roma

3.76 Cr
911vsRoma
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

2.75 - 4.1 Cr
+2
911vsMaybach GLS
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric

3.1 Cr
911vsG-Class Electric
Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

3 Cr
911vsG-Class with EQ Power

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