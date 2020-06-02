Launched in Apr 2019
Category Average: 2996.0 - 4395.0 cc
911: 2981.0 - 3996.0 cc
Category Average: 8.49 kmpl
911: 6- 10.64 kmpl
Category Average: 581.18 bhp
911: 380.0 - 641.0 bhp
The Porsche 911 has long been synonymous with high performance and luxury in the world of sports cars. As of 2025, the latest edition of the iconic sports car continues to uphold Porsche's reputation for excellence. Recent updates focus on the 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera S, which comes with updated features and more power. With distinctive design elements, powerful engine options, and cutting-edge technology, the Porsche 911 continues to impress both in terms of performance and style. The sleek exterior design not only provides a captivating look but also enhances aerodynamics, ensuring unmatched performance. The 911 range comes with powerful, state-of-the-art engine options that promise a thrilling driving experience. Available from ₹1.99 crore, the Porsche 911 is offered in five iterations with both RWD and AWD options.
The price of the Porsche 911 varies across its different models. Currently, the range is priced between ₹1.99 cr and ₹4.26 cr (both ex-showroom before options). This premium pricing reflects the vehicle's performance capabilities, luxurious features, and the exclusivity of certain variants. Launched in India in 2023, the Porsche 911 S/T is positioned as the most expensive model in the entire range.
The latest Porsche 911s to reach Indian shores were the Carrera and Carrera 4 GTS, which were launched in May 2024. While the entry-level 911 Carrera gets a 3.0-litre twin-turbo flat-six engine, the Carrera 4 GTS is fitted with a 3.6-litre flat-six paired with two electric motors. This makes the Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS the first road-legal 911 to feature an electrified powertrain.
The Porsche 911 is available in five variants in India, catering to various performance preferences and driving styles. The Porsche 911 Carrera is the entry-level variant from the sports coupe's range in India and it's priced from ₹1.99 cr. The sportier Carrera 4 GTS is available from ₹2.75 cr and brings a hybrid powertrain. The Porsche 911 Turbo S is available from ₹3.35 cr with a twin-turbo flat-six unit. There is also a 911 Turbo 50 Years special edition model available with exclusive design elements and is priced from ₹4.05 cr. The most expensive model from the range is the Porsche 911 S/T which brings a 4.0-litre naturally aspirated flat-six mated to a 6-speed GT sports manual gearbox and a lightweight clutch with a single-mass flywheel. This model is listed from ₹4.26 cr. All prices mentioned above are ex-showroom before options.
The design of the Porsche 911 is as iconic as its performance and much of the coupe's traits have been retained over the years. The sleek silhouette features a low stance that boasts an aggressive yet elegant presence on the road. Characteristic round headlights and a bold grille design take up the front fascia. The latest models showcase distinctive features such as a ducktail rear spoiler and classic Porsche styling cues, which enhance its sporty demeanour while paying homage to historical models. Unique colour options—including Sport Gray Metallic, Agate Gray Metallic, and more—allow owners to personalise their vehicles. Noteworthy exterior details include 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels, lightweight materials, and aerodynamically efficient shapes that make the 911 stand out in any scenario.
T Porsche 911 brings a luxurious cabin filled with premium materials and an upmarket tech suite. The interior layout focuses on driver engagement and comfort, featuring ergonomically positioned controls, ample space, and high-quality leather upholstery. Standard features in the 911 include a touchscreen infotainment system with a 10.9-inch central display, offering connectivity options that are integrated into the driving experience. Additional luxury touches such as heated seats, customisable ambient lighting, and advanced sound systems—like the 12-speaker Bose surround-sound system—further enhance interior comfort. The driver-centric cockpit exemplifies Porsche's commitment to performance-oriented design while still delivering in terms of comfort and luxury, making it equally suitable for exhilarating drives and casual journeys.
The Porsche 911 is a sports coupe aimed at extracting maximum performance from its powertrain and is not entirely focused on achieving great mileage. Although specific figures may vary depending on the variant and driving conditions, the overall fuel economy for the base models is around 9-11 kmpl in real-world environments.
Safety is paramount in the design of the Porsche 911, which features various advanced safety technologies and stellar safety ratings. Each model is constructed with a robust chassis and multiple airbags designed to protect occupants in the event of a collision. Enhanced driver-assistance features include adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and collision mitigation systems that elevate overall safety standards. Porsche's commitment to safety ensures that every 911 delivers both performance and peace of mind on the road. The combination of cutting-edge safety technology with spirited performance positions the Porsche 911 as a benchmark in the sports car genre, making it a logical choice for those who seek adventure without compromising safety. With its blend of heritage, cutting-edge technology, power, and luxury, the Porsche 911 continues to set the standard for what a modern sports car should be. Whether one is drawn to its performance, enriching cabin, or timeless design, the Porsche 911 stands out as a vehicle that fully embodies the spirit of high-performance driving.
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Body Type
|Coupe
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|450-800 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mileage
|10.64 kmpl
|Engine
|2981 - 3996 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Sunroof
|Yes
Porsche 911
₹1.99 Cr*
₹2.72 Cr*
₹3.69 Cr*
₹3.5 Cr*
₹3.72 Cr*
₹3.76 Cr*
₹2.75 Cr*
₹3.99 Cr*
₹4.02 Cr*
₹3.39 Cr*
₹2.4 Cr*
Airbags
7
Airbags
6
Airbags
4
Airbags
4
Airbags
4
Airbags
4
Airbags
7
Airbags
4
Airbags
4
Airbags
8
Airbags
6
Power
518 bhp
Power
542 bhp
Power
630 bhp
Power
591 bhp
Power
612 bhp
Power
612 bhp
Power
518 bhp
Power
656 bhp
Power
711 bhp
Power
550 bhp
Power
394 bhp
Torque
465 Nm
Torque
650 Nm
Torque
730 Nm
Torque
760 Nm
Torque
630 Nm
Torque
760 Nm
Torque
465 Nm
Torque
800 Nm
Torque
770 Nm
Torque
770 Nm
Torque
550 Nm
Length
4573 mm
Length
4966 mm
Length
4669 mm
Length
4586
Length
4683
Length
4656
Length
4572 mm
Length
4495 mm
Length
4611
Length
5208 mm
Length
5252 mm
Height
1279 mm
Height
1353 mm
Height
1224 mm
Height
1318
Height
3286
Height
1301
Height
1322 mm
Height
1275 mm
Height
1206
Height
1838 mm
Height
1870 mm
Width
1900 mm
Width
1957 mm
Width
2178 mm
Width
1938
Width
2045
Width
1974
Width
1900 mm
Width
1980 mm
Width
1979
Width
2030 mm
Width
2209 mm
Turning Radius
5.2 metres
Turning Radius
6.2 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
6.05
Turning Radius
5.4
Turning Radius
5.2 metres
Turning Radius
6 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
6.2 metres
Turning Radius
-
Boot Space
132 litres
Boot Space
310 litres
Boot Space
150 litres
Boot Space
292
Boot Space
420
Boot Space
272
Boot Space
132 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
200
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
-
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
|Currently viewing
|911 vs GranTurismo
|911 vs MC20
|911 vs Portofino
|911 vs GT
|911 vs Roma
|911 vs 911 GT3
|911 vs Vantage
|911 vs F8 Tributo
|911 vs Maybach GLS
|911 vs Range Rover
Popular Porsche Cars
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
|1 & above
|2 & above
|3 & above
|4 & above
|5 rating