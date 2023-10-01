What is the on-road price of Porsche 911 in Gurgaon? The on-road price of Porsche 911 Carrera in Gurgaon is Rs 1,93,35,993.

What will be the RTO charges for Porsche 911 in Gurgaon? The Porsche 911 Carrera will have RTO charges of Rs 17,42,700 in Gurgaon.

What will be the Insurance charges for Porsche 911 in Gurgaon? The insurance Charges for the Porsche 911 Carrera in Gurgaon is Rs 6,65,793.

What is the detailed breakup of Porsche 911 in Gurgaon? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Porsche 911 in Gurgaon is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,69,27,000, RTO - Rs. 17,42,700, Insurance - Rs. 6,65,793, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Porsche 911 in ##cityName## as Rs. 1,93,35,993 .

What is the on-road price of Porsche 911 Top Model? The top model of the Porsche 911 is the Porsche Turbo S, which costs Rs. 2,29,34,964 on the road in Gurgaon.

What is the on road price of Porsche 911? The on-road price of Porsche 911 in Gurgaon starts at Rs. 1,93,35,993 and goes upto Rs. 2,29,34,964. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.