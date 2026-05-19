Porsche unveils Kuwait-exclusive 911 Turbo S Sadu Edition; limited to 20 units

Porsche has revealed a new limited-run version of the 911 Turbo S for Kuwait as the company celebrates 70 years in the Middle East market. Called the Porsche 911 Turbo S Sadu Edition, the commemorative model will be restricted to just 20 units and will get bespoke detailing inspired by traditional Kuwaiti craftsmanship.

The special edition traces its origins to a major milestone in Porsche’s regional journey. In 1956, Kuwait became the first Middle Eastern country to import a Porsche sports car after businessman Morad Behbehani brought a Porsche 356 Cabriolet into the country. Behbehani Motors Company later became Porsche’s first dealership in the region and continues as the brand’s official importer in Kuwait.

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Porsche 911 Turbo S Sadu Edition: Traditional inspiration

Rather than introducing mechanical changes, Porsche has focused on visual and handcrafted elements unique to the market. The Sadu Edition takes inspiration from Al Sadu, a traditional weaving technique known for geometric patterns and contrasting colours. The craft remains an important part of Kuwaiti heritage and received UNESCO recognition in 2020.

“This edition not only incorporates special cultural elements but also highlights our attention to detail and craftsmanship. Both of these elements express our appreciation for this traditional and passionate market," said Alexander Fabig, Vice President, Product & Individualisation Offering at Porsche AG.

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Porsche 911 Turbo S Sadu Edition: Distinct cabin treatment

The interior receives one of the biggest updates compared to the standard 911 Turbo S. Porsche has used a combination of Black and Bordeaux Red leather upholstery with GT Silver stitching spread across the seats, dashboard, doors and centre console.

The Sports Seat Plus units feature customised fabric inserts carrying Sadu-inspired patterns in Bordeaux Red, Guards Red, GT Silver and Black. Matching textile detailing also appears on the door panels, while Arabic “70 Years" embossing has been added to the headrests.

The Porsche 911 Turbo S Sadu Edition’s cabin features Sadu-inspired textile inserts, Bordeaux Red leather upholstery and bespoke anniversary detailing.

Other features include a Burmester High-End Surround Sound System, GT sports steering wheel, Sports Chrono package and illuminated aluminium door sill guards with a special 20-square design referencing the production run.

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Porsche 911 Turbo S Sadu Edition: Exterior changes and equipment

The car is finished in Cremewhite paint paired with gloss-black SportDesign components. Porsche has also added Sadu-themed graphics on the lower doors and beneath the rear wing. The 20-inch front and 21-inch rear Sport Classic wheels receive a matching two-tone finish.

Additional equipment includes titanium sports tailpipes, Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes, a front axle lift system and an electric slide-and-tilt glass sunroof.

On the occasion, Dr Manfred Braunl, Chief Executive Officer of Porsche Middle East and Africa, said, “The Turbo S Sadu Edition combines high performance with exclusive craftsmanship."

“This very special project has been years in the making, and the final product is a fitting tribute to the Behbehani family’s 70-year Porsche story," he added.

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