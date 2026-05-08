HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Porsche Taycan Turbo Gt With Manthey Kit Sets New Record On The Nurburgring

Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with Manthey Kit sets new record on the Nurburgring

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 08 May 2026, 12:10 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • Porsche has added a circuit-focused Manthey Kit to the Taycan Turbo GT, setting a record lap time at the Nurburgring.

Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with Manthey Kit
The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with Manthey Kit completed the Nürburgring-Nordschleife in 6:55.533 minutes to set a new record.
Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with Manthey Kit
The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with Manthey Kit completed the Nürburgring-Nordschleife in 6:55.533 minutes to set a new record.
View Personalised Offers on
Porsche Taycan arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Porsche has set a new Nürburgring-Nordschleife lap record for electric executive cars with the Taycan Turbo GT fitted with the new Manthey Kit. Driven by Porsche development driver Lars Kern, the track-focused EV completed the 20.832 km circuit in 6:55.533 minutes, beating the previous benchmark by more than nine seconds. The new kit will be offered as a retrofit package for all Taycan Turbo GT models equipped with the Weissach Package from June.

The latest lap time also improves Porsche’s own earlier Nurburgring record set in October 2023 with the standard Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package. According to the company, the new Manthey-equipped version was 12 seconds quicker around the circuit.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Porsche Taycan (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Taycan
BatteryCapacity Icon93.4 kwh Range Icon544 km
₹ 1.67 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Porsche Cayenne Ev (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Cayenne EV
BatteryCapacity Icon113 kWh Range Icon642 km
₹ 1.76 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Lotus Emeya (HT Auto photo)
Lotus Emeya
BatteryCapacity Icon102 kWh Range Icon610 km
₹ 2.34 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz Eqe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz EQE
BatteryCapacity Icon90.56 kWh Range Icon550 km
₹ 1.41 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz Eqs Suv (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
BatteryCapacity Icon122 kWh Range Icon820 km
₹ 1.33 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Porsche Macan Ev (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Macan EV
BatteryCapacity Icon100 kWh Range Icon641 km
₹ 1.22 Cr
Compare
View Offers

“The Manthey Kit turns the Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package into the ultimate track tool. On the Nordschleife, you can feel how much more stability and confidence the car offers in fast sections and when braking," says Kern. “Thanks to the significantly enhanced aerodynamics, tyres with even greater performance, and increased overboost power available at the touch of a button, we were able to beat our previous best times." Porsche added that Kern was 14 km/h faster through the section between Lauda-Links and Bergwerk compared to his previous record lap.

Also Read : Porsche sells Bugatti Rimac share to refocus on core business

Aerodynamics and chassis upgrades

The Manthey Kit introduces major aerodynamic revisions aimed at increasing downforce and stability at high speeds. Porsche says total downforce has increased from 95 kg to 310 kg at 200 km/h. At the revised top speed of 310 km/h, the car generates approximately 740 kg of downforce.

The package includes a larger rear wing, revised front and rear diffusers, enlarged underbody air deflectors and carbon aerodiscs fitted to the rear wheels. Drivers can also adjust the aerodynamic setup depending on circuit requirements.

Suspension and chassis systems have also been recalibrated. Porsche has revised the settings for Porsche Active Ride, all-wheel drive and rear-axle steering to improve agility and steering precision. The braking system now uses larger discs measuring 440 mm at the front and 410 mm at the rear.

Also Read : Porsche Cayenne Coupe Electric unveiled, gets better aerodynamics and more range

More power for track use

The Manthey Kit also brings powertrain changes. Maximum discharge current rises from 1,100 to 1,300 amps, increasing system output to 600 kW, or about 806 bhp. Launch Control torque rises to 1,270 Nm.

Attack Mode now provides an additional 130 kW boost for 10 seconds, temporarily increasing peak output to 730 kW, equivalent to roughly 980 bhp.

“With the new Manthey Kit, we are offering a unique upgrade for the Taycan Turbo GT. The small but impactful project team from Manthey and Porsche has succeeded in transferring the Manthey DNA into a kit for electric vehicles. This effort has culminated in an impressive new Nordschleife record," says Kevin Giek, Head of the Taycan model line.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 08 May 2026, 12:10 pm IST
TAGS: Porsche Taycan Porsche Taycan

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.