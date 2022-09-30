|Engine
|3000 cc Turbo
|Mileage
|8.6 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The MC20 Cielo, equipped with a 3.0L Twin-Turbocharged 90 Degree V6 and Automatic (DCT), is listed at ₹5.73 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the MC20 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 8.6 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The MC20 Cielo is powered by a 3000 cc Turbo engine mated to a Automatic (DCT). This unit makes 621 bhp @ 7500 rpm and 730 Nm @ 3000 rpm of torque.
In the MC20's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ferrari F8 Tributo priced ₹3.8 Cr or the Aston Martin Vantage priced ₹3.99 Cr.
The MC20 Cielo has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Tachometer, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Rain-sensing Wipers, Daytime Running Lights, Cruise Control, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Front AC and Instantaneous Consumption.