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Lamborghini Huracan STO vs Maserati MC20

In 2026 when choosing between the Lamborghini Huracan STO and Maserati MC20, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Huracan STO Price starts at Rs. 4.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Special Edition, Maserati MC20 Price starts at Rs. 3.69 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe. Huracan STO: 5204 cc engine, 7.1 kmpl mileage. MC20: 3000 cc engine, 8.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Huracan STO vs MC20 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Huracan sto Mc20
BrandLamborghiniMaserati
Price₹ 4.99 Cr₹ 3.69 Cr
Mileage7.1 kmpl8.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity5204 cc3000 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders106

Filters
Huracan STO
Lamborghini Huracan STO
Special Edition
₹4.99 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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MC20
Maserati MC20
Coupe
₹3.69 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Lamborghini Huracan STO Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Left View
Rear View
Taillight
Dashboard
Steering Wheel
Front Left Side
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Specification
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
565 Nm @ 6500 rpm730 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
7.198.6 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
630 bhp @ 8000 rpm630 bhp @ 7500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
310-
Engine Type
5.2L V103.0L Nettuno Twin-Turbocharged 90 V6
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
575517 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
32.9 seconds
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
5204 cc, 10 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3000 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
Yes-
Spare Wheel
NoAlloy
Front Tyres
245 / 30 R20245 / 35 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Magneto-rheological suspensionDouble Wishbone with Active Shock Absorbers
Front Suspension
Magneto-rheological suspensionDouble Wishbone with Semi-virtual Steering and Active Shock Absorbers
Rear Tyres
305 / 30 R20305 / 30 R20
Length
45494669 mm
Wheelbase
26202700 mm
Height
12201224 mm
Width
19452178 mm
Bootspace
150150 litres
No of Seating Rows
11 Rows
Seating Capacity
22 Person
Doors
22 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
8060 litres
Features
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
AllFront
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedBlack
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
FrontNo
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
InternalRemote Operated
One Touch - Up
AllFront
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
No-
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Warranty (Years)
34
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited80000
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Headlights
LEDLED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
66
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
YesOptional
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee)4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesNo
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back)
Interior Colours
CustomisableNero, Nero / Cuoio, Nero / Blu, Nero / Grigio, Nero / Rosso , Nero / Giallo, Nero / Blue Cielo
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyOptional
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather + Alcantara
Head-rests
FrontFront
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,69,00,2173,69,00,000
Ex-Showroom Price
4,99,00,0003,69,00,000
RTO
50,44,0000
Insurance
19,55,7170
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
12,23,0077,93,124

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