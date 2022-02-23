In 2026 when choosing between the Lamborghini Huracan STO and Maserati MC20, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Huracan STO Price starts at Rs. 4.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Special Edition, Maserati MC20 Price starts at Rs. 3.69 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe. Huracan STO: 5204 cc engine, 7.1 kmpl mileage. MC20: 3000 cc engine, 8.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Huracan STO vs MC20 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Huracan sto
|Mc20
|Brand
|Lamborghini
|Maserati
|Price
|₹ 4.99 Cr
|₹ 3.69 Cr
|Mileage
|7.1 kmpl
|8.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|5204 cc
|3000 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|10
|6