Maserati planning successor to MC20 supercar, files patent for MC25

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Jun 2025, 14:43 PM
Maserati MC25 is likely to be the successor of the MC20 supercar.

Maserati MC25 is likely to be the successor of the MC20 supercar.
Maserati MC20, the supercar from the Italian luxury car manufacturer, is already five years old. The Maserati MC20 made its official debut in September 2020, and the automaker seems to be working on the supercar's successor. Maserati has recently filed a new trademark for the nomenclature MC25 with the US Patent and Trademark Office. This sounds like a natural progression of the auto company's current nomenclature scheme for its supercars.

The Italian automaker filed a trademark application for MC25 with the USPTO, which will be used on cars and scale model vehicles. It seems like the perfect moniker for a new model from the brand that would debut this year. However, there's no public indication that Maserati is working on an MC20 successor.

While some speculations are that Maserati is working on the success of the MC20, the MC25 might come as a significantly upgraded version of the existing model. The automaker previewed what could be possible with the powertrain back in 2023 with the MCXtrema, a track-only supercar making 730 bhp peak power from the Nettuno twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 engine. Expect the new iteration of the supercar to come featuring revamped styling, a new name, and other performance upgrades that might be in the works.

Maserati has been going through a troubled time as the automaker registered a whopping 57 per cent sales slump last year compared to what it recorded in the previous year. In 2024, Maserati sold only 1,300 units of cars, down from 26,600 units sold in 2023. Maserati has also culled its product lineup in recent years, discontinuing bestselling cars like the Levante and Ghibli, with replacements for them still a few years away.

Besides that, in 2024, Maserati also had to fend off rumours that alleged Stellantis was preparing to sell the struggling OEM. However, Stellantis has later reiterated its commitment to Maserati in April, confirming that the brand was not for sale.

First Published Date: 15 Jun 2025, 14:43 PM IST

