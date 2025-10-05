Maserati MC20 Cielo MC Pura Launched in India: 5 key things to know about the sports car

Maserati recently launched the MC20 Cielo MC Pura in India, making it the first market in the region to welcome the limited-edition supercar. The car made its global debut earlier at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and was later showcased at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

The launch event was held at Maserati’s newly inaugurated showroom in South Delhi’s Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate. The facility, spanning over 1,100 square metres, features display space for four vehicles, six workshop bays, and a dedicated wash bay, symbolising Maserati’s deepening investment in India.