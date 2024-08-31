HT Auto
2.72 - 2.9 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Hyderabad
GranTurismo Price in Hyderabad

Maserati GranTurismo on road price in Hyderabad starts from Rs. 2.99 Crore. The on road price for Maserati GranTurismo top variant goes up to Rs. 3.19 Crore in Hyderabad.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Maserati GranTurismo Modena₹ 2.99 Crore
Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo₹ 3.19 Crore
...Read More

Maserati GranTurismo Variant Wise Price List in Hyderabad

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Modena
₹2.99 Crore*On-Road Price
2992 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,72,00,000
RTO
27,20,000
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Hyderabad)
2,99,20,500
EMI@6,43,108/mo
Trofeo
₹3.19 Crore*On-Road Price
2992 cc
Petrol
Automatic
View breakup

911 GT3 Price in Hyderabad
    Maserati GranTurismo News

    The new Maserati GranTurismo has currently been launched in India with two variant options and features a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel drive system.
    2024 Maserati GranTurismo: five key highlights of the Italian V6 tourer
    31 Aug 2024
    The Alcazar Facelift will get a segment-first Digital Key with an NFC feature apart from a host of other upgrades
    Auto news recap, August 30: GranTurismo launched, Alcazar's new teasers & more
    31 Aug 2024
    Maserati GranTurismo will be sold in two variants.
    Maserati GranTurismo launched in India at
    31 Aug 2024
    The Maserati GranTurismo Folgore is the all-electric version of the sports car and packs 1,200 bhp of peak power from three electric motors
    Maserati GranTurismo Folgore to be launched in India in 2025
    30 Aug 2024
    The Maserati Granturismo was first introduced at the Geneva Motor Show of 2007.
    Maserati GranTurismo to set foot in India on August 30
    28 Aug 2024
    Videos

    The E-Class is now available in five exterior colour options, including this shade of Blue.
    2024 Mercedes E-Class LWB first look: The best-selling luxury car aims to better itself
    10 Sept 2024
    Merceces-Benz is all set to launch the Maybach EQS 680 electric SUV in India on September 5. It is the first Maybach car to get electric power and will become the most expensive electric car ever to launch in the country.
    Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 SUV first look: What India’s most expensive EV offers
    3 Sept 2024
    SU7 is the first electric car from the Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi and sold exclusively for the Chinese markets. The electric sport sedan was showcased in India to offer a glimpse of how the Chinese tech giant plans to take Tesla and BYD at their own game with the model.
    Xiaomi SU7 EV makes India debut: Will the Tesla, BYD rival launch here?
    27 Aug 2024
    Mahindra has launched the Thar Roxx SUV, the five-door version of the standard Thar, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Mahindra Thar Roxx first drive impression: Loaded enough to worry Creta, Seltos?
    17 Aug 2024
    Tata Curvv EV has been launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric SUV offers up to 585 kms of range in a single charge. It comes packed with features like level-2 ADAS, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats and more. It takes on MG ZS EV among compact electric SUVs in India.
    Tata Curvv EV review: Can electric power charge up compact SUV game?
    13 Aug 2024
