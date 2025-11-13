Maserati GranTurismo, GranCabrio Folgore EVs launched in India from 3.05 cr

Maserati has launched the all-electric versions of its GranTurismo coupe and GranCabrio convertible in India, with both sharing the same core architecture and triple-motor powertrain. The Maserati GranTurismo Folgore is priced from ₹3.05 crore, while the Maserati GranCabrio Folgore starts at ₹3.18 crore. All prices are the respective ex-showroom rates.

The new Folgore versions do not face direct competition at their price points and remain largely identical to their respective ICE-powered counterparts, barring EV-specific design elements. These include updated front and rear bumpers for a softer look and ‘Folgore’ exterior badging. The triple vents on the front fenders are now LED units, and the cars now feature new futuristic alloy designs.

The GranTurismo and GranCabrio Folgore do not vary much in terms of overall design, but the real difference lies in their body style: the GranTurismo Folgore is a hardtop coupe, while the GranCabrio Folgore is a convertible with a fabric folding roof that operates in about 14 seconds at speeds of up to 50 kmph. This model further features a neck-warming system for open-air driving comfort.

GranTurismo Folgore vs GranCabrio Folgore:

Specification GranTurismo Folgore GranCabrio Folgore Battery Capacity 92.5 kWh (83 kWh usable) 92.5 kWh (83 kWh usable) Range (WLTP) 450 km 447 km Charging Capability 270 kW DC fast charging 270 kW DC fast charging Charging Time 100 km top-up in 5 minutes 100 km top-up in 5 minutes Motor Configuration Triple motor (2 rear + 1 front) Triple motor (2 rear + 1 front) Motor Output 900 kW (1,190 bhp, system-limited to 740 bhp / 1,350 Nm) 900 kW (1,190 bhp, system-limited to 740 bhp / 1,350 Nm) Boost Mode Power 806 bhp 806 bhp 0–100 kmph 2.7 seconds 2.8 seconds Top Speed 320 kmph 290 kmph Weight Difference Lighter base model +90 kg heavier (convertible body)

Triple-motor performance

The Maserati GranTurismo Folgore is the lighter of the two models, but both deliver up to 740 bhp and 1,350 Nm of peak torque

The Italian electric grand tourers share the same underpinnings as each other, both featuring a 92.5 kWh battery pack (83 kWh of usable capacity). This enables a 447 km single-charge range for the convertible, while the hardtop claims 450 km (both on the WLTP cycle). Maserati says the batteries can be charged at 270 kW, replenishing 100 km in just 5 minutes.

These batteries power a triple-motor setup, with two radial flux permanent-magnet motors mounted at the rear axle and a third at the front. Each can deliver up to 300 kW, making for a combined 900 kW or 1,190 bhp. However, the batteries are unable to sustain such power, and as such, the two Maseratis make 740 bhp of peak power and 1,350 Nm of maximum torque. In Boost Mode, the power output jumps to 806 bhp.

Being the lighter of the two, the GranTurismo Folgore can hit a higher top speed of 320 kmph, completing the 0-100 kmph sprint in 2.7 seconds. The GranCabrio Folgore, heavier by 90 kg, tops out at 290 kmph and reaches 100 kmph in 2.8 seconds.

Italian luxury

Both models feature the same 2+2 dual-tone interiors - GranCabrio Folgore pictured above

Both models feature identical dual-tone interiors in a 2+2 layout, upholstered in premium leather with multi-colour ambient lighting to take care of the rest. The driver gets a flat-bottomed steering wheel with a 12.2-inch digital cluster fitted behind, while the centre console is dominated by a twin-screen for infotainment, HVAC, and other in-vehicle functions. The dashboard is outfitted with a centrally positioned digital clock that can be customised to the owner’s liking. The Folgore variants further feature Level-2 ADAS, a digital rear-view mirror, and ambient engine sounds that flow into the cabin through the speakers.

