2024 Maserati GranTurismo: five key highlights of the Italian V6 tourer

With the new generation of the GranTurismo, Maserati brings a detuned iteration of the high-performance V6 in the MC20 sports car, alongside a modernised cabin with a host of tech and accessibility features. Here is our list of the five key highlights of the new Maserati GranTurismo:

The Maserati GranTurismo has just been launched into the Indian market and the Italian supercar maker is currently offering the model in two variants – the Trofeo and the Modena. While a third electric-only variant already exists in the global market, it is slated for a 2025 launch for the country. The Maserati GranTurismo Modena is priced at ₹2.72 crore and the Trofeo variant is slotted at ₹2.90 crore. Both prices are ex-showroom and before added customisation.

1 Variants The Maserati GranTurismo is being offered in India in two variants, while an electric-only third model exists for the global markets but is slated for a 2025 launch in the country. The GranTurismo Trofeo is tailored for achieving the maximum performance that is possible with the twin-turbo Nettuno powertrain. The Modena variant is tuned as a typical grand tourer with a more refined iteration of the same power unit, making for a more comfortable long-distance ride. The EV model is called the Folgore and it is slated for a 2025 launch in India.

2 Powertrain and performance: While the two ICE-powered variants that are coming to India are virtually identical in terms of design, the story under the hood is a little different. Both the Trofeo and the Modena use the same 3.0-litre V6 twin-turbocharged Nettuno engine paired with an AWD drivetrain, but each variant features a different tune that makes for distinct characteristics. The Trofeo, geared as the pure performance variant, makes 542 bhp and 650 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. With this iteration, Maserati claims a top speed of 320 kmph and a 0-100 kmph sprint time of 3.5 seconds. The GranTurismo Modena is touted as the grand tourer model and features a more refined iteration of the Nettuno powertrain that makes 483 bhp and 600 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm. The Modena comes with a top speed of 302 kmph and can go from 0-100 kmph in 3.9 seconds. The all-electric Folgore comes with three electric motors that produce a combined 761 bhp of power. The GranTurismo Folgore is also set to be the faster variant of the two, producing a top speed of 325 kmph and a 0-100 kmph sprint time of 2.7 seconds.

3 Exterior design: The new GranTurismo continues in Maserati’s signature design with the characteristic trident on the front grille and the signature vertical LED headlamps that bear L-shaped DRLs. There are three identical side air vents located right behind the front wheels, and the lower front grille stretches across the front fascia to form the vertical air curtains. While the overall body silhouette is that of a two-door coupe, there are four seats arranged inside in a 2+2 configuration. A new set of tail lamps embrace the rear end and the car features a quad exhaust setup. The Trofeo additionally receives external carbon fibre elements over the Modena variant.

4 Interior tech: The Maserati GranTurismo’s modernised cabin features over 33 inches of digital displays integrated seamlessly. While the main infotainment unit is a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, Maserati has additionally placed an 8.8-inch HVAC control unit right below it in the centre console. The infotainment display runs on the Maserati Intelligent Assistant multimedia system that is powered by Android Auto OS, and it features smartphone connectivity through Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Maserati has further fitted in a round, analogue clock with a bright blue dial that takes centre stage in the cabin, fitted on to the central AC vents.

5 Comfort and convenience: The Maserati GranTurismo features three interior colour options and a host of textures that range from natural leather and open pore wood to Alcantara or carbon. The interior aesthetic changes with the variant chosen. The cabin features a centre armrest with cupholders and a storage compartment right in front of it, and Maserati has also included a wireless charger for smartphones. The list of optional add-ons include a 19-speaker Sonus faber sound system, ventilated front seats, illuminated door sills, and a heated sport steering wheel. Maserati also includes Level 1 ADAS in their list of options and this comes with safety features such as Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop&Go, adaptive lane driving aids, and a surround view camera alongside blindspot monitoring.

