Maserati GranTurismo Specifications

Maserati GranTurismo comes in two petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 10.15-10.18 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The GranTurismo measures 4,966 mm in length, 1,957 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,929 mm. A five-seat model, Maserati GranTurismo sits in the Coupe segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less