HT Auto
Maserati GranTurismo Front Left%20side
1/1

Maserati GranTurismo Specifications

Maserati GranTurismo is a 4 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 2,72,00,000 in India. It is available in 2 variants, 2992 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic. Maserati GranTurismo mileage is 10.15-10.18 kmpl.
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.72 - 2.9 Cr*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers

Maserati GranTurismo Specs

Maserati GranTurismo comes in two petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 10.15-10.18 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The GranTurismo measures ...Read More

Maserati GranTurismo Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Trofeo
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
V6
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
No
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.5 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
650 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
542 bhp
Drivetrain
AWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2992 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Speed
320 kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
6.2 metres
Front Tyres
R21
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Rear Tyres
R21
Bootspace
310 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
70 litres
Length
4966 mm
Wheelbase
2929 mm
Height
1353 mm
Kerb Weight
1795 kg
Width
1957 mm
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Analogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Optional
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Optional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Optional
High-beam Assist
Optional
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Optional
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Optional
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Optional
Lane Departure Prevention
Optional
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Optional
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
Electronic
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
50:50 split
Interior Colours
Customisable
Ventilated Seats
All
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

Maserati GranTurismo Alternatives

Porsche 911 GT3

Porsche 911 GT3

2.5 Cr Onwards
Check Latest Offers
911 GT3 Specs
UPCOMING
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Coupe

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Coupe

3 Cr Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars

Maserati GranTurismo News

The new Maserati GranTurismo has currently been launched in India with two variant options and features a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel drive system.
2024 Maserati GranTurismo: five key highlights of the Italian V6 tourer
31 Aug 2024
The Alcazar Facelift will get a segment-first Digital Key with an NFC feature apart from a host of other upgrades
Auto news recap, August 30: GranTurismo launched, Alcazar's new teasers & more
31 Aug 2024
Maserati GranTurismo will be sold in two variants.
Maserati GranTurismo launched in India at
31 Aug 2024
The Maserati GranTurismo Folgore is the all-electric version of the sports car and packs 1,200 bhp of peak power from three electric motors
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore to be launched in India in 2025
30 Aug 2024
The Maserati Granturismo was first introduced at the Geneva Motor Show of 2007.
Maserati GranTurismo to set foot in India on August 30
28 Aug 2024
View all
 Maserati GranTurismo News

Maserati GranTurismo Variants & Price List

Maserati GranTurismo price starts at ₹ 2.72 Cr and goes up to ₹ 2.9 Cr (Ex-showroom). Maserati GranTurismo comes in 2 variants. Maserati GranTurismo's top variant is Trofeo.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Modena
2.72 Cr*
2992 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Trofeo
2.9 Cr*
2992 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Top Luxury Cars

View allPopular Luxury Cars

Popular Maserati Cars

  • Popular
    View all  Maserati Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2024

    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

    1.41 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    MG Windsor EV

    MG Windsor EV

    9.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    14.99 - 21.55 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

    2.25 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Curvv

    Tata Curvv

    9.99 - 19 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Cars in India 2024

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    11.14 - 20.19 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Curvv EV

    Tata Curvv EV

    17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    12.99 - 20.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8 - 15.8 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    10.9 - 20.45 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2024

    Tata Nexon CNG

    Tata Nexon CNG

    9.25 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    BMW M3

    BMW M3

    65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Mahindra Bolero 2024

    Mahindra Bolero 2024

    10 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Hyundai Palisade

    Hyundai Palisade

    50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Tata Avinya

    Tata Avinya

    30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details