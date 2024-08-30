HT Auto
Maserati GranTurismo launched in India at

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 30 Aug 2024, 12:55 PM
The Maserati GranTurismo will compete against luxury sports cars such as the Bentley Continental GT, Ferrari Roma, Aston Martin Vantage, Porsche 911,
Maserati GranTurismo
Maserati has launched the GranTurismo in the Indian market. There would be two variants on offer - Modena and Trofeo. They are priced at 2.72 crore and 2.90 crore. Both prices are ex-showroom. It is important to note that this price is before any customization options. Maserati is not bringing the Folgore version to India as it is electric. However, the luxury brand has announced that they will bring GranCabrio later and GT2 Stradale in limited numbers.

Maserati GranTurismo: Powertrain Alternatives

TheMaserati GranTurismo presents a selection of three powertrain configurations available globally. Two of these options, the Modena and Trofeo, are equipped with a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine, while the third option, Folgore, features a tri-motor electric powertrain. Notably, all three variants are now integrated with an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system.

Maserati GranTurismo: Modena Specifications

The Modena variant is powered by a V6 engine that generates 476 bhp and 600 Nm of torque, enabling it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds, with a maximum speed of 302 km/h.

Maserati GranTurismo: Trofeo Specifications

The Trofeo variant delivers 542 bhp and 650 Nm of torque from the same engine, enhanced by a twin-turbo configuration. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds, reaching a top speed of 320 km/h.

Also Read : Maserati Grecale launched in India at 1.31 crore

Maserati GranTurismo: Interior and Features

The Maserati GranTurismo boasts an interior that integrates contemporary technology seamlessly. Notable elements comprise a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, an adaptable digital display that substitutes the conventional analogue timepiece, and an extra 8.8-inch touchscreen dedicated to climate control and seat settings.

Maserati GranTurismo: Design

The GranTurismo showcases a distinctive design featuring vertical headlamps that incorporate L-shaped LED Daytime Running Lamps. Its front is adorned with Maserati's signature grille, prominently displaying the trident emblem. The 2023 GranTurismo is characterized by a coupe silhouette with a two-door configuration. Additionally, Maserati has innovatively replaced the conventional door handles with sleek alternatives that align seamlessly with the vehicle's body. At the rear, the design includes quad exhaust outlets and slender LED tail lights, drawing inspiration from the earlier generation of the GranTurismo.

First Published Date: 30 Aug 2024, 12:27 PM IST
TAGS: V6

