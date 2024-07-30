Maserati Grecale launched in India at 1.31 crore

Maserati has launched its Grecale SUV in India at a starting price of ₹1.31 crore ex-showroom for the GT variant. The luxury brand will also bring the Modena and Trofeo variants which are priced at ₹1.53 crore and ₹2.05 crore. Both prices are ex-showroom. In addition to the Grecale launch, Maserati is expanding its presence in India with new dealerships in New Delhi and Bengaluru.