Maserati Grecale launched in India at ₹1.31 crore
- Maserati Grecale will sit below Levante in the lineup.
Maserati Grecale comes to India in three variants.
Maserati has launched its Grecale SUV in India at a starting price of ₹1.31 crore ex-showroom for the GT variant. The luxury brand will also bring the Modena and Trofeo variants which are priced at ₹1.53 crore and ₹2.05 crore. Both prices are ex-showroom. In addition to the Grecale launch, Maserati is expanding its presence in India with new dealerships in New Delhi and Bengaluru.
First Published Date: 30 Jul 2024, 09:44 AM IST
