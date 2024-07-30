HT Auto
Maserati Grecale launched in India at 1.31 crore

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 30 Jul 2024, 09:44 AM
  • Maserati Grecale will sit below Levante in the lineup.
Maserati has launched its Grecale SUV in India at a starting price of 1.31 crore ex-showroom for the GT variant. The luxury brand will also bring the Modena and Trofeo variants which are priced at 1.53 crore and 2.05 crore. Both prices are ex-showroom. In addition to the Grecale launch, Maserati is expanding its presence in India with new dealerships in New Delhi and Bengaluru.

