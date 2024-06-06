Introduction

Introduction

The Maruti Suzuki Swift has been on sale in India since the first generation model launched in 2005 and it is one of the most popular cars on our shores. It is an affordable hatchback known for its sporty design and fuel-efficient petrol engines. The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift was launched in the Indian market on May 9, 2024, with a starting price of ₹6.49 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the fourth and latest generation of the Swift hatchback and it is available in five trim levels and nine colour options. With the new Swift, Maruti Suzuki brought in a significant redesign alongside the new three-cylinder Z-series engine. The Swift lineup was updated with three CNG variants in September 2024, available from ₹8.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Swift Price:

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift is offered with a starting ex-showroom price of ₹6.49 lakh. The hatchback’s top-spec variant fetches ₹9.44 lakh (ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki also offers three CNG variants between ₹8.19 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹9.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

When was the Maruti Suzuki Swift launched?

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift is the latest generation of the popular hatchback and it was launched in India on May 9, 2024. The Swift nameplate was born as an export name in 1984 for the Japanese subcompact Suzuki Cultus. In 2004, the Suzuki Swift was made into a separate model that saw its global launch a year later. When it arrived in India in 2005, it was offered with a 1.3-litre inline-four engine that drove the Maruti Esteem. This was later replaced by the 1.2-litre K-series petrol unit. The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift introduces a new 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z-series petrol engine while the Japanese-spec model gets mild-hybrid tech.

How many variants of the Maruti Suzuki Swift are available?

The new Maruti Suzuki Swift is offered in five trim levels: LXi, VXi, VXi (O), ZXi, and ZXi+. There are 12 variants across all trims, of which three are CNG models. The base LXi with the manual is offered at ₹6.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and the VXi variant with the same is listed at ₹7.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The Swift with the automatic is offered in the VXi variant at ₹7.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The ZXi starts from ₹8.29 lakh (ex-showroom) and the top-spec ZXi+ with the AMT is offered at ₹9.44 lakh (ex-showroom). The Swift CNG starts with the VXi variant at ₹8.19 lakh (ex-showroom) and it is limited to the manual gearbox.

What are the colour options available with the Maruti Suzuki Swift?

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift is offered with nine colour options, of which three are dual-tone. The six single-tone colour options available are as follows: Sizzling Red, Lustre Blue, Novel Orange, Magma Grey, Splendid Silver, and Pearl Arctic White. Sizzling Red, Lustre Blue, and Pearl Arctic White can be had separately with a Midnight Black roof.

What features are available in the Maruti Suzuki Swift?

The 2024 Swift gets a reworked cabin similar to the Fronx, Brezza, and Baleno, with a focus on bringing a premium experience to the occupants. It includes a new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard, as well as an updated digital instrument cluster. The top-tier models come with a larger 9-inch infotainment unit, 360-degree camera, Head-up Display, wireless charging, rear AC vents, and more.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Maruti Suzuki Swift?

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift replaced the inline-four K-series engine with the new 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z12E engine. This unit can be mated to a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT and it makes 80.4 bhp at 5,700 rpm and 111.7 Nm of maximum torque at 4,300 rpm. The new Swift is further offered with a petrol-CNG powertrain that can churn out 68.7 bhp at 5,700 rpm and 101.8 Nm of maximum torque at 2,900 rpm. This unit is offered in three variants and is limited to the five-speed manual gearbox.

What is the Maruti Suzuki Swift's mileage?

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift with the manual gearbox is claimed to give a fuel economy of 24.8 kmpl. With the automatic gearbox, this goes up to 25.75 kmpl. Maruti Suzuki further claims that the CNG variants can offer a fuel economy of 32.85 km/kg. Real world figures may vary however, due to diverse road conditions, driving style, traffic conditions and more.

What is the ground clearance and boot space of Maruti Suzuki Swift?

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift offers an unladed ground clearance of 163 mm. Boot space stands at 265 litres.

What is the seating capacity of Maruti Suzuki Swift?

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is positioned as a five-seater subcompact hatchback. Its rear seats are foldable in a 60:40 split.

What is the safety rating of Maruti Suzuki Swift?

The latest Maruti Suzuki Swift has scored a 3-star safety rating on the Euro New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) crash test and a 1-star safety rating on the Australasian NCAP. In terms of safety features, the hatchback is equipped with six airbags as standard across all variants, as well as Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and hill start assist, a substantial upgrade over the previous model, which only featured dual airbags even on higher models. The new Swift comes with ABS with EBD, a reverse parking camera, and ISOFIX mounts in the rear.

What cars does the Maruti Suzuki Swift rival in its segment?

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is positioned within the subcompact hatchback segment and is pitted against the likes of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and the Tata Altroz.