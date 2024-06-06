HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maruti Suzuki Swift Front Left View
View all Images

MARUTI SUZUKI Swift

Launched in May 2024

4.0
105 Reviews
₹6.49 - 9.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Swift Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1199.0 cc

Swift: 1197.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 22.75 kmpl

Swift: 24.8-25.75 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 80.93 bhp

Swift: 80.0 bhp

View all Swift Specs and Features

About Maruti Suzuki Swift

Latest Update

  • End of road for Suzuki Swift in its home market? Awesome Final Edition model revealed
  • Auto recap, Dec 14: Skoda Kylaq production, Audi recall, Suzuki Swift ANCAP crash test

    • Introduction

    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Swift.
    VS
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Front View
    Dashboard
    Front Left View
    Left Side View
    Maruti Suzuki Swift Variants
    Maruti Suzuki Swift price starts at ₹ 6.49 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 9.6 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
    Filter variants by:
    All
    Petrol
    CNG
    Manual
    Automatic
    14 Variants Available
    LXi₹6.49 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    VXi₹7.29 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    VXi (O)₹7.57 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    VXi AMT₹7.75 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Hill Hold Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    VXi (O) AMT₹8.02 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    VXi CNG₹8.2 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    ZXi₹8.29 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    VXi (O) CNG₹8.46 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Hill Hold Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    ZXi AMT₹8.74 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    ZXi Plus₹8.99 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    ZXi Plus Dual Tone₹9.14 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    ZXi CNG₹9.2 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Hill Hold Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    ZXi Plus AMT₹9.45 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    ZXi Plus Dual Tone AMT₹9.6 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Expert Review

    By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
    3.5 out of 5
    3.5
    Performance
    4
    Safety
    4
    Design
    4
    Feature
    3
    Comfort

    Pros

    Excellent fuel efficiencyUpdated feature listFocus on safety additions

    Cons

    Sluggish three-cylinder engineNot particularly refined to drive

    The meteoric success of Maruti Suzuki Swift has been well documented in the annals of Indian automotive history. Launched in India and the world over in 2005, Suzuki has sold well over six million units of the Swift hatchback over the past 19 years. Of this, nearly half the numbers sold has been in India alone. But in the words of Bob Dylan, the times they are a-changin'. There is a fine line between an icon and a legend, and the latest Swift is trying to now cross over to the latter. Will the hot hatch blaze in?

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Images

    16 images
    View All Swift Images

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Colours

    Maruti Suzuki Swift is available in the 9 Colours in India.

    Metallic sizzling red
    Pearl arctic white
    Prime splendid silver
    Prime luster blue
    Prime novel orange
    Metallic magma grey
    Pearl arctic white with pearl midnight black roof
    Sizzling red with pearl midnight black roof
    Luster blue with pearl midnight black roof
    Maruti Suzuki Swift Safety Ratings

    The Maruti Suzuki Swift has been awarded 1 star in the Global NCAP test for adult occupancy and 1 star in child occupancy.

    Adult
    Child

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Specifications and Features

    Rear AC VentsYes
    Body TypeHatchback
    AirbagsYes
    Mileage25.75 kmpl
    Engine1197 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol, CNG
    SunroofYes
    View all Swift specs and features

    Maruti Suzuki Swift comparison with similar cars

    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Toyota Glanza
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Citroen C3
    Tata Tiago NRG
    Maruti Suzuki Ignis
    Hyundai i20
    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz CNG
    ₹6.49 Lakhs*
    ₹6.66 Lakhs*
    ₹6.86 Lakhs*
    ₹5.98 Lakhs*
    ₹6.16 Lakhs*
    ₹6.5 Lakhs*
    ₹5.84 Lakhs*
    ₹7.04 Lakhs*
    ₹6.5 Lakhs*
    ₹7.45 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    4.3
    105 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    4 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    7 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.5
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    4 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    2 Reviews
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    2
    Safety Rating*
    1/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    2/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    1/5
    Safety Rating*
    3/5
    Safety Rating*
    5/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Power
    80 bhp
    Power
    88 bhp
    Power
    89 bhp
    Power
    82 bhp
    Power
    109 bhp
    Power
    84 bhp
    Power
    82 bhp
    Power
    87 bhp
    Power
    89 bhp
    Power
    72 bhp
    Torque
    111.7 Nm
    Torque
    113 Nm
    Torque
    113 Nm
    Torque
    114 Nm
    Torque
    205 Nm
    Torque
    95 Nm
    Torque
    113 Nm
    Torque
    114.7 Nm
    Torque
    200 Nm
    Torque
    103 Nm
    Ground Clearance
    163 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    180 mm
    Ground Clearance
    177 mm
    Ground Clearance
    180 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    165 mm
    Ground Clearance
    165 mm
    Length
    3860 mm
    Length
    3990 mm
    Length
    3990 mm
    Length
    3815 mm
    Length
    3981 mm
    Length
    3802 mm
    Length
    3700 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    3990 mm
    Length
    3990 mm
    Height
    1520 mm
    Height
    1500 mm
    Height
    1500 mm
    Height
    1520 mm
    Height
    1586 mm
    Height
    1537 mm
    Height
    1595 mm
    Height
    1505 mm
    Height
    1523 mm
    Height
    1523 mm
    Width
    1735 mm
    Width
    1745 mm
    Width
    1745 mm
    Width
    1680 mm
    Width
    1733 mm
    Width
    1677 mm
    Width
    1690 mm
    Width
    1775 mm
    Width
    1755 mm
    Width
    1755 mm
    Turning Radius
    4.8 metres
    Turning Radius
    4.85 metres
    Turning Radius
    4.9 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    4.98 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    4.7
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    5 metres
    Turning Radius
    5 metres
    Boot Space
    265 litres
    Boot Space
    318 litres
    Boot Space
    318 litres
    Boot Space
    260 litres
    Boot Space
    315 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    260 litres
    Boot Space
    311 litres
    Boot Space
    345 litres
    Boot Space
    210 litres
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual
    Transmission
    Manual
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Mileage

    Maruti Suzuki Swift in India is available in Petrol & CNG variants. Average mileage of Maruti Suzuki Swift's petrol variant is 24.8 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Maruti Suzuki Swift LXi comes with a 37 litres fuel tank.
    Select Variant:
    All
    Select Variant
    LXi
    VXi
    VXi (O)
    VXi AMT
    VXi (O) AMT
    ZXi
    VXi (O) CNG
    ZXi AMT
    ZXi Plus
    ZXi Plus Dual Tone
    ZXi CNG
    ZXi Plus AMT
    ZXi Plus Dual Tone AMT
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Manual
    24.8 kmpl

    Maruti Suzuki Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Rana Motors
    OPP. GUJRAWALA TOWN PART-II, B-80,GTK ROAD INDUSTRIAL AREA, New Delhi, Delhi 110033
    +91 - 8045248501
    Trs Arena Vishal Encalve
    Vishal Enclave, A-43, New Delhi, Delhi 110081
    +91 - 9999525770
    Aaa Vehicleades
    Delhi Rohtak Road, Mundka, Near Hirankudna More Metro Pillar No 616, New Delhi, Delhi 110041
    +91 - 9650445555
    Bagga Link Motors
    395, Patparganj Indl Area, Near Regalo Kitchens, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
    +91 - 8929400497
    Competent Automobiles
    F-14, Competent House, Middle Circle Connaught Place, Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Delhi 110001
    +91 - 9953046681
    Competent Automobiles
    3c’s Complex, Feroze Gandhi Marg, Lajpat Nagar 3, Near Post Office, New Delhi, Delhi 110024
    +91 - 9821852230
    See All Maruti Suzuki Dealers in Delhi

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Videos

    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Pros and cons explained
    6 Jun 2024
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
    16 May 2024
    Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
    9 May 2024
    Maruti’s Swift, Renualt Duster get zero rating in Latin NCAP crash tests
    28 Aug 2021

    Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Swift EMI

    Customise EMI

    Maruti Suzuki Swift User Reviews & Ratings

    3.99
    105 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    1
    3 & above
    9
    4 & above
    85
    5 rating
    10
    Experience good
    Looks good, lots of features, comfort and driving experience is good, and services are excellent, overall everything is good.By: Ritesh singh (Feb 10, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Very good car in best feature are available
    Good looks and impressive features, excellent mileage, and high safety rating this the best Swift in its price range. By: Nitesh pal (Feb 9, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Decent Performance Hatch
    The Swift delivers reliable performance, though its design and features feel a bit dated compared to newer models in the segment.By: Priyanka Chauhan (Jan 31, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Swift Design is Awesome
    The Swift’s design is really eye-catching. It’s modern, sleek, and sporty. I just love how it looks on the road, and it’s super fun to drive too. Maruti has nailed it with this one.By: Aarti Rathi (Jan 31, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Stylish and Affordable
    Maruti Swift is stylish and affordable. It looks good, drives well, and doesn’t burn a hole in your pocket. I’d highly recommend it to anyone looking for a budget-friendly car with great performance.By: Nitin Yadav (Jan 31, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Practical And Reliable
    It’s a practical hatchback for daily use, but it lacks some modern features you’d expect in today’s market.By: Himanshu Sood (Jan 31, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Sporty Design And Drive
    The bold design and peppy engine of the Swift give it a sporty vibe, which is perfect for young and energetic drivers.By: Rhea Goyal (Jan 27, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Long Lasting Performance
    Known for its durability, the Swift is a car that stays reliable and performs well even after years of use.By: Shubham Mittal (Jan 27, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Best in Its Class
    I have compared Swift with other cars in this price range, and nothing beats it. It has the best combination of performance, style, and fuel efficiency. I’m really happy with my decision to go with Swift.By: Ritika Rastogi (Jan 27, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Disappointed with 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Whatever Maruti claims about the new Swift feels misleading. The engine has excessive vibrations, and the mileage is less than 10 km per liter, which is far below expectations. It seems like a faulty engine. I regret exchanging my old car for this one. The Swift is not worth the price, especially when there are better options available in this range. By: Prajwal (Jan 11, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Explore Other Options

    Hatchback Cars
    Hatchback Cars Under 10 Lakhs
    CNG Cars
    Petrol Cars
    Cars With Sunroof
    Upcoming Hatchback Cars
    Best Mileage Cars
    Automatic Cars
