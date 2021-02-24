HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Swift vs MG Comet EV

Swift
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Lxi
₹5.84 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Comet EV
MG Comet EV
Pace
₹7.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2L Dual Jet-
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
858230 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 4400 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - Not Applicable Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
23.2-
Drivetrain
FWD-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
89 bhp @ 6000 rpm-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,53,4538,43,548
Ex-Showroom Price
5,85,0007,98,000
RTO
32,4009,000
Insurance
35,55336,048
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,04518,131
Expert Reviews
4.5 out of 5
Verdict

