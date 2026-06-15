In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Swift and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Swift Price starts at Rs. 5.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi and MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. Swift: 1197 cc engine, 24.8 to 25.7532.85 kmpl mileage. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Swift vs Comet EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Swift
|Comet ev
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|MG
|Price
|₹ 5.79 Lakhs
|₹ 7.5 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|230 km/charge
|Mileage
|24.8 to 25.7532.85 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|17.3 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|7 hours (3.3 kW AC charger)