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Maruti Suzuki Swift vs MG Comet EV

In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Swift and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Swift Price starts at Rs. 5.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi and MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. Swift: 1197 cc engine, 24.8 to 25.7532.85 kmpl mileage. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Swift vs Comet EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Swift Comet ev
BrandMaruti SuzukiMG
Price₹ 5.79 Lakhs₹ 7.5 Lakhs
Range-230 km/charge
Mileage24.8 to 25.7532.85 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-17.3 kWh
Engine Capacity1197 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-7 hours (3.3 kW AC charger)

Filters
Swift
Maruti Suzuki Swift
LXi
₹5.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Comet EV
MG Comet EV
Executive
₹7.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki Swift Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Door Handle
Taillight
Dashboard
Seats Aerial View
Headlight
Top View
Rear View
Grille
Right Side View
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Engine Type
Z-Series-
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking
Electric Motor
No1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Rear Axle
Driving Range
918 Km230 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
111.7 Nm @ 4300 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
24.8 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
80 bhp @ 5700 rpm-
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, DOHC-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Minimum Turning Radius
4.8 metres4.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
165 / 80 R14145 / 70 R12
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
MacPherson StrutMcPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Torsion BeamMulti-Link Coil Suspension
Rear Tyres
165 / 80 R14145 / 70 R12
Bootspace
265 litres-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person4 Person
Doors
5 Doors3 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres-
Ground Clearance
163 mm-
Length
3860 mm2974 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm2010 mm
Height
1520 mm1640 mm
Kerb Weight
920 kg-
Width
1735 mm1505 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltNo
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Tachometer
AnalogueNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
No-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesNo
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
NoKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
NoFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Interior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalRemote Operated
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
2No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No120000
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000Not Applicable
Battery Warranty (Years)
No8
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No2
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
2 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
No-
Split Rear Seat
No50:50 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
BlackStarlight Black
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,46,8847,93,658
Ex-Showroom Price
5,78,9007,49,800
RTO
32,1569,000
Insurance
35,32834,358
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,90417,058
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Excellent fuel efficiencyUpdated feature listFocus on safety additions

Cons

Sluggish three-cylinder engineNot particularly refined to drive

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