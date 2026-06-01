Planning to buy the MG Comet EV? Variant-wise BaaS schemes detailed

The MG Comet EV is one of the most affordable electric cars in India. The small electric hatchback is known for its ultra-compact design, which makes it well capable of zipping through the congested urban traffic conditions. The MG Comet EV , despite being an entry-level electric car, comes with an upmarket vibe. It competes with the Tata Tiago EV .

If you are planning to buy the MG Comet EV and are thinking of opting for the BaaS scheme, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the variant-wise BaaS pricing and battery rental charges.

The MG Comet EV is priced between ₹7.63 lakh and ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in six variant options: Executive, Excite, Excite FC, Exclusive, Exclusive FC, and Blackstorm, the electric hatchback comes with a battery-as-a-service (BaaS) scheme as well, which offers the customers an option to pay for the car sans the battery, while for the battery pack, they pay a monthly rental on the basis of distance driven.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars MG Comet EV 17.3 kWh 17.3 kWh 230 km 230 km ₹ 7.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Tiago EV 24 kWh 24 kWh 285 km 285 km ₹ 6.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Citroen eC3 29.2 kWh 29.2 kWh 320 km 320 km ₹ 12.76 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING MG 4 EV 64 kWh 64 kWh 350 km 350 km ₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched MG ZS EV 50.3 kWh 50.3 kWh 461 km 461 km ₹ 17.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers MG Windsor EV 52.9 kWh 52.9 kWh 449 km 449 km ₹ 14.10 Lakhs Compare View Offers

If you are planning to buy the MG Comet EV and are thinking of opting for the BaaS scheme, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the variant-wise BaaS pricing and battery rental charges.

MG Comet EV: Variant-wise BaaS prices

MG Comet EV: Variant-wise BaaS prices & battery rental Variant Price (ex-showroom) BaaS price Battery rental (Rs/km) Executive 17.3 kWh Rs. 7.63 lakh ₹ 4.99 lakh ₹ 3.20/km Excite 17.3 kWh Rs. 8.73 lakh ₹ 6.09 lakh Excite 17.4 kWh Rs. 9 lakh ₹ 6.36 lakh Exclusive 17.3 kWh Rs. 9.73 lakh ₹ 7.09 lakh Exclusive 17.4 kWh Rs. 10 lakh ₹ 7.36 lakh

MG Comet EV BaaS prices range between ₹4.99 lakh and ₹7.36 lakh, depending on the variants, while the battery rental is uniform across the trims at ₹3.20 per kilometre. However, most finance partners of MG charge for a minimum monthly running slab of 1,500 km. This means the customer opting for the lowest slab will have to pay at least ₹4,800 ( ₹3.20 x ₹1,500) every month. For reference, to drive 1,500 km in a 30-day month, the customer needs to drive 50 km every single day.

Another noteworthy fact is that even if you opt for the BaaS scheme and its lowest slab, the cost will be higher than ₹4,800, as the per kilometre battery rental cost doesn't include RTO tax, insurance, TCS and other statutory taxes. The customer opting for BaaS will have to pay taxes on the full vehicle value, as the battery is part of the car only.

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