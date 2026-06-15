MG Comet EV Executive vs Exclusive variants: Which one offers better value for money

MG Comet EV is the smallest and most affordable electric car in India. The JSW MG Motor launched the MG Comet EV in India as an ultra-budget urban car, meant for day-to-day commuting in and around the city. With a real-world range of approximately 170-200 km per charge, the MG Comet EV comes priced between ₹7.50 lakh and ₹9.97 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. The small electric car comes in variant options like: Executive, Excite, Excite FC, Exclusive, Exclusive FC.

The ⁠MG Comet EV's base variant Executive is an ultra-budget city runabout sans a touchscreen and advanced safety, while the top-trim Exclusive adds fast charging, dual 10.25-inch screens, 6 airbags, ESC, and leatherette seats.

If you are planning to buy the MG Comet EV and wondering which variant would offer better value for money, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison between the base variant Executive and the top trim Exclusive.

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MG Comet EV Executive vs Exclusive: Price

The MG Comet EV Executive variant comes priced at ₹7.50 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top-trim Exclusive FC commands a price tag of ₹9.97 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Comet EV Executive vs Exclusive: Specifications

Both the Executive and Exclusive trims of the MG Comet EV share the same specifications. Both these trims come powered by a 17.3 kWh battery pack that promises up to 230 km range on a single charge, which translates to a real-world range of around 170-200 km per charge. The electric powertrain churns out 42 bhp peak power and 110 Nm of maximum torque.

However, when it comes to charging, the Executive trim gets a standard 3.3 kWh charger, which tops up the battery to 100% in approximately seven hours. On the other hand, the top-end Exclusive FC trim comes with a 7.4 kWh AC fast charger that tops up 10-80% in 2.5 hours.

MG Comet EV Executive vs Exclusive: Features and comfort

A key difference is made on the feature front when the two variants are compared. The Executive gets a minimalist dashboard with a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster and a basic dual-speaker audio system with Bluetooth connectivity, while the Exclusive comes with twin 10.25-inch integrated displays combining the touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster, which gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, as well as MG i-Smart connected car features.

Apart from that, the base variant gets manually adjustable ORVMs, standard fabric seats, and a plain steering wheel, while the top-end trim, on the other hand, comes with premium leatherette upholstery, a tilt-adjustable steering wheel, auto-folding ORVMs, a digital key sharing function, and illuminated vanity mirrors.

At the exterior as well, the base variant gets halogen headlamps, steel wheels with covers, while the top-end trim gets LED headlamps and LED taillights, alloy wheels.

MG Comet EV Executive vs Exclusive: Safety

On the safety front, the base variant of the MG Comet EV comes with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and reverse parking sensors. On the other hand, the top trim features a reverse parking camera, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), hill-hold assist, electronic parking brake, and rear disc brakes.

MG Comet EV Executive vs Exclusive: Key differences Executive Exclusive FC Price (ex-showroom) ₹ 7.50 lakh ₹ 9.97 lakh Battery 17.3 kWh Real-world range 170 km - 200 km Charger 3.3 kW charger 7.4 kW AC fast charger Charging time 7 hours 10%-80% in 2.5 hours Exterior Halogen headlamps

Steel wheels with covers LED headlamps

LED taillights

Alloy wheels Interior 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster

Dual-speaker audio system

Bluetooth connectivity, while the Exclusive comes with

Manually adjustable ORVMs

Fabric seats 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

10.25-inch digital instrument cluster

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

MG i-Smart connected car features

Leatherette upholstery,

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Auto-folding ORVMs

Digital key sharing

Illuminated vanity mirrors Safety Dual front airbags

ABS with EBD

Reverse parking sensors 6 airbags

ESC

Hill-hold assist

Electronic parking brake

Rear disc brakes

Reverse parking camera

MG Comet EV: Which variant to pick?

If you are looking for just a basic, compact electric car for short city commutes, go for the Executive trim. If you want a premium and modern cabin experience, look for faster home charging and additional safety features, go for the Exclusive variant.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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