Maruti Suzuki offering up to 72,100 benefits on Arena models

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 May 2025, 11:10 AM
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Maruti Suzuki is offering benefits on its passenger vehicles sold through Arena retail channel, except the Ertiga and new Dzire.

Maruti Suzuki has announced significant offers for its passenger vehicles sold through the Arena retail network. Available in May 2025, the offers range up to 72,100. Maruti Suzuki models such as the Alto K10, Swift, Brezza, S-Presso, WagonR, etc, are fetching significant benefits. The benefits available for these models include cash discounts, corporate bonuses, exchange or scrappage benefits, and more. All the Maruti Suzuki Arena models except the Ertiga MPV and the new-generation Dzire are available with these benefits.

1 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is fetching benefit up to 67,100. The entry-level small hatchback gets cash discount of up to 40,000. Besides that, it also fetches exchange bonus of up to 15,000 or scappage bonus of 25,000. It also gets corporate discount of 2,100. The AMT variants get the maximum benefit, while the petrol manual and CNG trims get up to 62,100 benefits.

2 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is available with a total benefit of 62,100, which include cash discount of up to 35,000 along with exchange bonus of up to 15,000 or scrappage bonus 25,000. Also, the S-Presso gets corporate discount of 2,100. The AMT variants of the car get the highest consumer offers. The petrol manual and CNG variants get offers ranging up to 57,100.

3 Maruti Suzuki WagonR

Maruti Suzuki WagonR is available with the maximum benefits among all the Arena models. It gets benefits ranging up to 67,100, which include up to 40,000 of cash discount. Besides that, it also comes with an exchange bonus of up to 15,000 or a scrappage bonus of up to 25,000. Also, the WagonR comes with a corporate discount of 2,100. These offers are applicable to both 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre powertrain variants of the hatchback as well as across both transmission choices. The AMT variant with a 1.2-litre petrol engine gets all the aforementioned benefits. Like the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, the petrol-manual and CNG variants include reduced benefits up to 62,100.

4 Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Maruti Suzuki Celerio is available with the benefit of up to 67,100. This includes a cash discount of up to 40,000. Alongside that, it also gets an exchange bonus of up to 15,000 or a scrappage bonus of up to 25,000. Celerio also gets a corporate discount of up to 2,100. The CNG variants of the hatchback get a slightly lower cash discount of 35,000, amounting to total benefits worth up to 62,100.

5 Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift comes commanding a benefit of 50,000, which includes a cash discount of 25,000, exchange bonus of 15,000 or a scrappage bonus of up to 25,000. Like other models, it doesn't get any corporate discount. The Swift Lxi variant gets a cash discount of 25,000 while the Vxi, Vxi Plus, Zxi and Zxi Plus receive discounts of 20,000. The Blitz Editions are being offered with accessory kits at discounted prices.

6 Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza is one of the bestselling sub-compact SUVs in India, which comes commanding a benefit of up to 42,000. The Brezza gets a cash discount of up to 10,000. It gets an exchange bonus of up to 15,000 or a scrappage bonus of 25,000. The Brezza Zxi and Zxi Plus automatic and manual petrol variants are eligible for a 10,000 cash discount. The CNG trims do not get any offers.

First Published Date: 11 May 2025, 11:10 AM IST
