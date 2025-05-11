Maruti Suzuki offering up to 72,100 benefits on Arena models

Maruti Suzuki has announced significant offers for its passenger vehicles sold through the Arena retail network. Available in May 2025, the offers range up to ₹72,100. Maruti Suzuki models such as the Alto K10, Swift, Brezza, S-Presso, WagonR, etc, are fetching significant benefits. The benefits available for these models include cash discounts, corporate bonuses, exchange or scrappage benefits, and more. All the Maruti Suzuki Arena models except the Ertiga MPV and the new-generation Dzire are available with these benefits.

1 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is fetching benefit up to ₹67,100. The entry-level small hatchback gets cash discount of up to ₹40,000. Besides that, it also fetches exchange bonus of up to ₹15,000 or scappage bonus of ₹25,000. It also gets corporate discount of ₹2,100. The AMT variants get the maximum benefit, while the petrol manual and CNG trims get up to ₹62,100 benefits.

2 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is available with a total benefit of ₹62,100, which include cash discount of up to ₹35,000 along with exchange bonus of up to ₹15,000 or scrappage bonus ₹25,000. Also, the S-Presso gets corporate discount of ₹2,100. The AMT variants of the car get the highest consumer offers. The petrol manual and CNG variants get offers ranging up to ₹57,100.

3 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Maruti Suzuki WagonR is available with the maximum benefits among all the Arena models. It gets benefits ranging up to ₹67,100, which include up to ₹40,000 of cash discount. Besides that, it also comes with an exchange bonus of up to ₹15,000 or a scrappage bonus of up to ₹25,000. Also, the WagonR comes with a corporate discount of ₹2,100. These offers are applicable to both 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre powertrain variants of the hatchback as well as across both transmission choices. The AMT variant with a 1.2-litre petrol engine gets all the aforementioned benefits. Like the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, the petrol-manual and CNG variants include reduced benefits up to ₹62,100.

4 Maruti Suzuki Celerio Maruti Suzuki Celerio is available with the benefit of up to ₹67,100. This includes a cash discount of up to ₹40,000. Alongside that, it also gets an exchange bonus of up to ₹15,000 or a scrappage bonus of up to ₹25,000. Celerio also gets a corporate discount of up to ₹2,100. The CNG variants of the hatchback get a slightly lower cash discount of ₹35,000, amounting to total benefits worth up to ₹62,100.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Maruti Suzuki Swift 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Brezza 1462 cc 1462 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 8.69 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 5.64 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 998 cc 998 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 4.23 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai i20 1197 cc 1197 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7.04 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Tata Altroz Facelift 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7 - 11.50 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

5 Maruti Suzuki Swift Maruti Suzuki Swift comes commanding a benefit of ₹50,000, which includes a cash discount of ₹25,000, exchange bonus of ₹15,000 or a scrappage bonus of up to ₹25,000. Like other models, it doesn't get any corporate discount. The Swift Lxi variant gets a cash discount of ₹25,000 while the Vxi, Vxi Plus, Zxi and Zxi Plus receive discounts of ₹20,000. The Blitz Editions are being offered with accessory kits at discounted prices.

6 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Maruti Suzuki Brezza is one of the bestselling sub-compact SUVs in India, which comes commanding a benefit of up to ₹42,000. The Brezza gets a cash discount of up to ₹10,000. It gets an exchange bonus of up to ₹15,000 or a scrappage bonus of ₹25,000. The Brezza Zxi and Zxi Plus automatic and manual petrol variants are eligible for a ₹10,000 cash discount. The CNG trims do not get any offers.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: