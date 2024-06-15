Swift is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 11 variants. The price of Swift VXi (O) AMT in Delhi is Rs. 9.19 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of VXiSwift is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 11 variants. The price of Swift VXi (O) AMT in Delhi is Rs. 9.19 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of VXi (O) AMT is 37 litres & Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater and specs like:
Engine Type: Z-Series
Max Torque: 111.7 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission: Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 litres
BootSpace: 265 litres
Mileage of VXi (O) AMT is 25.75 kmpl.