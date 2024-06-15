Swift is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 11 variants. The price of Swift VXi (O) in Delhi is Rs. 8.61 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of VXi (O)Swift is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 11 variants. The price of Swift VXi (O) in Delhi is Rs. 8.61 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of VXi (O) is 37 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater and specs like:
Engine Type: Z-Series
Max Torque: 111.7 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 litres
BootSpace: 265 litres
Mileage of VXi (O) is 24.8 kmpl.