In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Maruti Suzuki Swift, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ignis Price starts at Rs. 5.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2 MT, Maruti Suzuki Swift Price starts at Rs. 5.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi. Ignis: 1197 cc engine, 20.8 kmpl mileage. Swift: 1197 cc engine, 24.8 to 25.7532.85 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ignis vs Swift Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ignis
|Swift
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 5.35 Lakhs
|₹ 5.79 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.8 kmpl
|24.8 to 25.7532.85 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3