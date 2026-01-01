|Engine
|1197 cc
|Mileage
|32.85 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|CNG
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Swift VXI CNG Automatic (AMT), equipped with a Z12E without ISS and Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹9.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Swift deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 32.85 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Swift VXI CNG Automatic (AMT) is available in 9 colour options: Metallic Sizzling Red, Pearl Arctic White, Prime Splendid Silver, Prime Luster Blue, Prime Novel Orange, Metallic Magma Grey, Pearl Arctic White With Pearl Midnight Black Roof, Sizzling Red With Pearl Midnight Black Roof, Luster Blue With Pearl Midnight Black Roof.
The Swift VXI CNG Automatic (AMT) is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears. This unit makes 69 bhp @ 5700 rpm and 101.8 Nm @ 2900 rpm of torque.
In the Swift's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex priced ₹7.24 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Baleno priced between ₹5.99 Lakhs - 9.99 Lakhs.
The Swift VXI CNG Automatic (AMT) has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Steering Adjustment, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Headlight Height Adjuster, Cabin-Boot Access, Parking Sensors and Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors.