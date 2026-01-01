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Maruti Suzuki Swift ZXI CNG Automatic (AMT)

3.5 out of 5
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10.08 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Maruti Suzuki Swift Key Specs
Engine1197 cc
Mileage25.75 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all Swift specs and features

Swift ZXI CNG Automatic (AMT)

Swift ZXI CNG Automatic (AMT) Prices

The Swift ZXI CNG Automatic (AMT), equipped with a Z 12E with ISS and Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, Manual Override, is listed at ₹10.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Swift ZXI CNG Automatic (AMT) Mileage

All variants of the Swift deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 25.75 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Swift ZXI CNG Automatic (AMT) Colours

The Swift ZXI CNG Automatic (AMT) is available in 9 colour options: Metallic Sizzling Red, Pearl Arctic White, Prime Splendid Silver, Prime Luster Blue, Prime Novel Orange, Metallic Magma Grey, Pearl Arctic White With Pearl Midnight Black Roof, Sizzling Red With Pearl Midnight Black Roof, Luster Blue With Pearl Midnight Black Roof.

Swift ZXI CNG Automatic (AMT) Engine and Transmission

The Swift ZXI CNG Automatic (AMT) is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, Manual Override. This unit makes 80 bhp @ 5700 rpm and 111.7 Nm @ 4300 rpm of torque.

Swift ZXI CNG Automatic (AMT) vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Swift's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex priced ₹7.24 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Baleno priced between ₹5.99 Lakhs - 9.99 Lakhs.

Swift ZXI CNG Automatic (AMT) Specs & Features

The Swift ZXI CNG Automatic (AMT) has Remote Engine Start/Stop, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Daytime Running Lights, Tow Away Alert, Anti Theft Immobilisation and Alexa Compatibility.

Maruti Suzuki Swift ZXI CNG Automatic (AMT) Price

Swift ZXI CNG Automatic (AMT)

₹10.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,86,400
RTO
74,048
Insurance
46,645
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,07,593
EMI@21,657/mo
Add to Compare
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Maruti Suzuki Swift ZXI CNG Automatic (AMT) Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
Z 12E with ISS
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
111.7 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, Manual Override
Mileage (ARAI)
25.75 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
80 bhp @ 5700 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Single-point fuel distribution
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
4.8 metres
Spare Wheel
Steel (165/80R14), Located in Boot
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3860 mm
Ground Clearance
163 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm
Height
1735 mm
Width
1520 mm

Mobile Application Features

Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes
Tow Away Alert
Yes
Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
Yes
Vehicle Tracking Via App
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Yes
Parking Sensors
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents
Heater
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Clock
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Unibody/Monocoque Frame

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front (With Pinch Guard) & Rear Power Windows; Driver One-touch up/down
One Touch -Down
Yes
Door Pockets
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Yes

Storage

Cup Holders
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3 Years / 100,000 kms

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
Yes
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Speakers
Yes
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Seat Upholstery
Yes
Head-rests
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Maruti Suzuki Swift ZXI CNG Automatic (AMT) EMI
EMI19,491 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
9,06,833
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
9,06,833
Interest Amount
2,62,650
Payable Amount
11,69,483

Maruti Suzuki Swift other Variants

Swift LXi

₹6.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,83,900
RTO
32,356
Insurance
35,512
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,52,268
EMI@14,020/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Swift VXi

₹7.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,67,900
RTO
55,753
Insurance
38,603
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,62,756
EMI@16,395/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Swift VXi (O)

₹7.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,93,900
RTO
57,573
Insurance
39,560
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,91,533
EMI@17,013/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Swift VXi AMT

₹8.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,12,900
RTO
58,903
Insurance
40,260
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,12,563
EMI@17,465/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Swift VXi (O) AMT

₹8.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,38,900
RTO
60,723
Insurance
41,216
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,41,339
EMI@18,084/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Swift VXi CNG

₹8.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,57,400
RTO
62,018
Insurance
41,897
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,61,815
EMI@18,524/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Swift ZXi

₹8.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,61,900
RTO
62,333
Insurance
42,063
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,66,796
EMI@18,631/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Swift VXi (O) CNG

₹8.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,83,400
RTO
63,838
Insurance
42,854
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,90,592
EMI@19,142/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Swift VXI CNG Automatic (AMT)

₹9.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,92,400
RTO
64,468
Insurance
43,185
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,00,553
EMI@19,356/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Swift ZXi AMT

₹9.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,06,900
RTO
68,483
Insurance
43,719
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,19,602
EMI@19,766/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Swift VXI (O) CNG Automatic (AMT)

₹9.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,18,400
RTO
69,288
Insurance
44,142
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,32,330
EMI@20,039/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Swift ZXi Plus

₹9.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,23,900
RTO
61,673
Insurance
46,910
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,32,983
EMI@20,053/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Swift ZXi Plus Dual Tone

₹9.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,43,900
RTO
71,073
Insurance
45,081
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,60,554
EMI@20,646/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Swift ZXi CNG

₹9.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,51,400
RTO
71,598
Insurance
45,357
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,68,855
EMI@20,824/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Swift ZXi Plus AMT

₹9.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,73,900
RTO
73,173
Insurance
46,185
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,93,758
EMI@21,360/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Swift ZXi Plus Dual Tone AMT

₹10.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,88,900
RTO
74,223
Insurance
46,737
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,10,360
EMI@21,717/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Maruti Suzuki Swift Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex

7.24 Lakhs
SwiftvsWagon R Bioflex
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

5.99 - 9.99 Lakhs
+2
SwiftvsBaleno
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

5.6 - 8.04 Lakhs
+2
SwiftvsGrand i10 Nios
Toyota Glanza

Toyota Glanza

6.73 - 9.99 Lakhs
SwiftvsGlanza
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

6 - 10.63 Lakhs
+1
Swiftvsi20
Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

4.69 - 8.55 Lakhs
+1
SwiftvsTiago

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