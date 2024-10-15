Swift is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 14 variants. The price of Swift VXi (O) CNG in Delhi is Rs. 9.61 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of VXiSwift is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 14 variants. The price of Swift VXi (O) CNG in Delhi is Rs. 9.61 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of VXi (O) CNG is 32.85 kg litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Heater, 12V Power Outlets, Shift Indicator and specs like:
Engine Type: Z-Series
Max Torque: 101.8 Nm @ 2900 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 32.85 kg
BootSpace: 265 litres
Mileage of VXi (O) CNG is 32.85 kmpl.