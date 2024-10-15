HT Auto

Maruti Suzuki Swift VXi (O) CNG

3.5 out of 5
3.5 out of 5
9.61 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Maruti Suzuki Swift Key Specs
Engine1197 cc
Mileage32.85 kmpl
Fuel TypeCNG
TransmissionManual
View all Swift specs and features

Swift VXi (O) CNG Latest Updates

Swift is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 14 variants. The price of Swift VXi (O) CNG in Delhi is Rs. 9.61 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of VXi

  • Engine Type: Z-Series
  • Max Torque: 101.8 Nm @ 2900 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 32.85 kg
  • BootSpace: 265 litres
    • Mileage of VXi (O) CNG is 32.85 kmpl....Read More

    Maruti Suzuki Swift VXi (O) CNG Price

    VXi (O) CNG
    ₹9.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    8,46,500
    RTO
    68,600
    Insurance
    45,176
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    9,60,776
    EMI@20,651/mo
    Maruti Suzuki Swift VXi (O) CNG Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    Z-Series
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Electric Motor
    No
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    101.8 Nm @ 2900 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    32.85 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    69.75 PS @ 5700 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1197 cc
    Fuel Type
    CNG
    Minimum Turning Radius
    4.8 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    165 / 80 R14
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Hydraulic)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Torsion Beam
    Front Suspension
    MacPherson Strut
    Rear Tyres
    165 / 80 R14
    Length
    3860 mm
    Ground Clearance
    163 mm
    Wheelbase
    2450 mm
    Kerb Weight
    920 kg
    Height
    1520 mm
    Width
    1735 mm
    Bootspace
    265 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    32.85 kg
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    No
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Cruise Control
    No
    Heater
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    -
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    No
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Rear Wiper
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    No
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Daytime Running Lights
    No
    Fog Lights
    -
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    40000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    Optional
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    4
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Touch Screen Size
    7 inch
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    No
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    No
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    -
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    No
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Interior Colours
    Black
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Maruti Suzuki Swift VXi (O) CNG EMI
    EMI18,586 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    8,64,698
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    8,64,698
    Interest Amount
    2,50,446
    Payable Amount
    11,15,144

    Maruti Suzuki Swift other Variants

    LXi
    ₹7.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    6,49,000
    RTO
    54,430
    Insurance
    37,908
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    7,41,838
    EMI@15,945/mo
    VXi
    ₹8.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    VXi (O)
    ₹8.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    VXi AMT
    ₹8.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    VXi (O) AMT
    ₹9.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    VXi CNG
    ₹9.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    ZXi
    ₹9.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    ZXi CNG
    ₹9.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    ZXi AMT
    ₹9.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    ZXi Plus
    ₹10.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    ZXi Plus Dual Tone
    ₹10.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    ZXi Plus AMT
    ₹10.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    ZXi Plus Dual Tone AMT
    ₹10.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View more Variants

