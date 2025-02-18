HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Front Left Side
View all Images

MARUTI SUZUKI Dzire

Launched in Nov 2024

4.2
39 Reviews
Review & Win ₹2000
₹6.79 - 10.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Dzire Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1199.0 cc

Dzire: 1197.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 21.63 kmpl

Dzire: 24.7-25.71 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 80.63 bhp

Dzire: 80.0 bhp

View all Dzire Specs and Features

About Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Latest Update

  • From Maruti Suzuki Dzire to Nissan Magnite: Here are the most affordable cars with 360 degree camera
  • Auto recap, Feb 16: Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets first price hike, WagonR price surged, Kia Seltos to get hybrid tech

    • Introduction

     Introduction
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire
    Honda Amaze
    Front View
    Wheel
    Rear Right Side
    Taillight
    Dashboard
    Headlight
    Open Trunk
    Gear Shifter
    Seat Headrest
    Front Fog Lamp
    Ac Controls
    Infotainment System Main Menu
    Instrument Cluster
    Rear Air Vents
    Grille
    Steering Wheel
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire Variants
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire price starts at ₹ 6.79 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 10.14 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
    9 Variants Available
    LXI₹6.79 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    VXI₹7.79 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    VXi AMT₹8.24 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    GPS Navigation System
    Hill Hold Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    VXi CNG₹8.74 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    ZXi₹8.89 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    ZXi AMT₹9.34 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Wireless Charger
    Hill Hold Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    ZXi Plus₹9.69 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    ZXi CNG₹9.84 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Wireless Charger
    Hill Hold Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    ZXi Plus AMT₹10.14 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire Images

    32 images
    View All Dzire Images

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire Colours

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire is available in the 6 Colours in India.

    Alluring blue
    Bluish black
    Gallant red
    Magma grey
    Nutmeg brown
    Pearl arctic white
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire Safety Ratings

    The Maruti Suzuki Dzire has been awarded 5 stars in the Global NCAP test for adult occupancy and 4 stars in child occupancy.

    Adult
    Child

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire Specifications and Features

    Rear AC VentsYes
    Body TypeSedan
    AirbagsYes
    Keyless EntryYes
    Mileage25.71 kmpl
    Engine1197 cc
    SunroofYes
    Fuel TypePetrol, CNG
    View all Dzire specs and features

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire comparison with similar cars

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire
    Honda Amaze
    Hyundai Aura
    Tata Tigor
    ₹6.79 Lakhs*
    ₹8 Lakhs*
    ₹6.54 Lakhs*
    ₹6 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    4.4
    39 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.2
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.9
    4 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.3
    1 Reviews
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    2
    Safety Rating*
    5/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    4/5
    Power
    80 bhp
    Power
    89 bhp
    Power
    68 bhp
    Power
    72 bhp
    Torque
    111.7 Nm
    Torque
    110 Nm
    Torque
    95 Nm
    Torque
    95 Nm
    Ground Clearance
    163 mm
    Ground Clearance
    172 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    165 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Height
    1525 mm
    Height
    1500 mm
    Height
    1520 mm
    Height
    1532 mm
    Width
    1735 mm
    Width
    1733 mm
    Width
    1680 mm
    Width
    1677 mm
    Turning Radius
    4.8 metres
    Turning Radius
    4.9 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    5.1 metres
    Boot Space
    382 litres
    Boot Space
    416 litres
    Boot Space
    402 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Currently viewingDzire vs AmazeDzire vs AuraDzire vs Tigor
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire Mileage

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire in India is available in Petrol & CNG variants. Average mileage of Maruti Suzuki Dzire's petrol variant is 22.41 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Maruti Suzuki Dzire LXI comes with a 37 litres fuel tank.
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Manual
    22.41 kmpl

    Maruti Suzuki Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Rana Motors
    OPP. GUJRAWALA TOWN PART-II, B-80,GTK ROAD INDUSTRIAL AREA, New Delhi, Delhi 110033
    +91 - 8045248501
    Trs Arena Vishal Encalve
    Vishal Enclave, A-43, New Delhi, Delhi 110081
    +91 - 9999525770
    Aaa Vehicleades
    Delhi Rohtak Road, Mundka, Near Hirankudna More Metro Pillar No 616, New Delhi, Delhi 110041
    +91 - 9650445555
    Bagga Link Motors
    395, Patparganj Indl Area, Near Regalo Kitchens, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
    +91 - 8929400497
    Competent Automobiles
    F-14, Competent House, Middle Circle Connaught Place, Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Delhi 110001
    +91 - 9953046681
    Competent Automobiles
    3c’s Complex, Feroze Gandhi Marg, Lajpat Nagar 3, Near Post Office, New Delhi, Delhi 110024
    +91 - 9821852230
    See All Maruti Suzuki Dealers in Delhi

    Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

    View all Maruti Suzuki Cars
    View all Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire EMI

    LXI
    829 km
    ₹ 6.79 Lakhs*
    LXI
    829 km
    ₹6.79 Lakhs*
    VXI
    860.62
    ₹7.79 Lakhs*
    VXi AMT
    951 km
    ₹8.24 Lakhs*
    VXi CNG
    1855 km
    ₹8.74 Lakhs*
    ZXi
    860.62
    ₹8.89 Lakhs*
    ZXi AMT
    951 km
    ₹9.34 Lakhs*
    ZXi Plus
    860.62
    ₹9.69 Lakhs*
    ZXi CNG
    1855 km
    ₹9.84 Lakhs*
    ZXi Plus AMT
    951 km
    ₹10.14 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹12079.97/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire User Reviews & Ratings

    4.15
    39 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    33
    5 rating
    6
    Perfect mid range luxury car
    The Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire offers the best style and a decent design in its segment, along with luxurious features.By: Rahul meena (Feb 18, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Great City Mileage
    The mileage is good in the city, offering around 19 to 20 km per liter, and the ride is also comfortable.By: Adi (Feb 4, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Spacious Comfortable Ride
    With spacious seating and comfort-focused interiors, Dzire offers a premium experience at an affordable price.By: Mohit Soni (Jan 31, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Affordable And Reliable
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire is an affordable and reliable sedan that has proven its worth in the Indian market.By: Abhishek Bhagat (Jan 31, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Smart Choice For City Use
    Dzire is well-suited for city use, thanks to its compact size and excellent maneuverability in traffic.By: Radhika Sehgal (Jan 31, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Elegant And Efficient
    With an elegant design and efficient fuel economy, the Dzire appeals to both style-conscious and budget-minded buyers.By: Meenakshi Sagar (Jan 31, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Smooth Ride Experience
    The Dzire provides a smooth and stable ride, making it a great choice for daily use and occasional long journeys.By: Akshita Verma (Jan 23, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Compact Yet Spacious
    Despite its compact design, the Dzire offers ample space for passengers and decent boot storage for trips.By: Karan Singh (Jan 23, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Easy To Drive And Park
    Its lightweight design and smooth handling make the Dzire easy to drive and park, especially in crowded city streets.By: Aarav Sharma (Jan 23, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Decent Features For Price
    With essential features like a touchscreen and rear AC vents, Dzire delivers good value for its price range.By: Aarohi Gupta (Jan 23, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Read all Reviews

