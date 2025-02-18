Introduction

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire is currently available at a starting ex-showroom price of ₹6.84 lakh and it is one of the most popular sedans on Indian shores. Launched on November 11, 2024, the new Dzire is the only Maruti Suzuki car to get a perfect five-star safety rating on the Global New Car Assessment Program (GNCAP) crash tests. Sold primarily in India with a presence in Colombia and Guatemala, it is available in four main variants and seven colour options in total. The Dzire was first introduced to the Indian passenger vehicles market in 2008 and upon its launch, it became the first subcompact sedan in the country. While the car has been given many updates throughout its production run, its latest generational update stands to be the biggest makeover in its history. With the update, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire was given a revamped design alongside the new three-cylinder Z-series engine and a slew of modern features.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price:

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is priced from ₹6.84 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base LXi variant limited to the petrol engine with the manual gearbox. The VXi variant starts at ₹7.84 lakh (ex-showroom) for the manual and ₹8.34 lakh (ex-showroom) for the AMT. The Dzire CNG variants start from ₹8.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the VXi variant. The ZXi variant is priced from ₹8.94 lakh (ex-showroom) and the ZXi+ tops the range with a starting price of ₹9.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-spec variant is the ZXi+ AMT, priced at ₹10.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

When was the Maruti Suzuki Dzire launched?

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire was launched in India on November 11, 2024, and it arrived with a complete redesign, a new three-cylinder powertrain, and modern features. The Dzire debuted in 2008 as the subcompact sedan variant of the globally popular Swift hatchback. On its launch, it was the first subcompact sedan in the country and came with a 1.3-litre inline-four petrol engine and a 1.3-litre inline-four turbo-diesel mill. When the 2010 Bharat Stage-IV emissions norms came into force, Maruti Suzuki had to replace the 1.3-litre petrol unit with a 1.2-litre K-series petrol engine. The 2024 Dzire gets the 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z-series engine with a five-speed manual or an AMT.

How many variants of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire are available?

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is available in four distinct variants, which are LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. The LXi starts at ₹6.84 lakh (ex-showroom) and is limited to the petrol engine with a manual gearbox. This variant packs in nearly all the available safety features on the car and comes riding on 14-inch steel wheels with a black and beige cabin theme. The VXi starts from ₹7.84 lakh (ex-showroom) and includes both powertrain and gearbox options. This variant adds on a chrome front grille with body-colour door handles and ORVMs. The cabin is fitted with a seven-inch infotainment, rear AC vents, rear centre armrests, USB charging ports, and a wireless charger. The driver is treated with a height-adjustable seat.

The ZXi variant comes priced from ₹8.94 lakh (ex-showroom) for all powertrain configurations and it brings Suzuki Connect features with real-time updates and remote monitoring. It features additional safety features such as a reverse parking camera, TPMS, and an engine start-stop button with smart key. The Dzire ZXi rides on 15-inch alloy wheels with LED units all around. It further gets automatic headlamps with the follow-me-home feature. The ZXi+ is listed from ₹9.69 lakh (ex-showroom) but it is not available with the CNG powertrain. It comes with premium features such as 15-inch diamond-cut alloys, an electric sunroof, and a nine-inch infotainment. It further features footwell lighting, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and an Arkamys-tuned audio setup.

What are the colour options available with the Maruti Suzuki Dzire?

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire is available in seven colour options: Gallant Red, Pearl Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Magma Grey, Bluish Black, Nutmeg Brown, and Alluring Blue.

What features are available in the Maruti Suzuki Dzire?

The interior of the Dzire has been revamped but it retains the previous dual-tone black and beige theme. The redesigned dashboard incorporates several features from the outgoing Swift, including the instrument cluster and HVAC controls. The top-tier Dzire models have leather upholstery and a new nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. In addition, to cater to popular market trends, the company has added a sunroof to some Dzire variants. Other amenities include automated climate control, rear AC vents, a rear armrest with cup storage, dual charging connections in the back, a wireless charger in the front, and a 360-degree camera system.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire?

The new Dzire has the same engine that debuted in the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift. The Dzire's 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Z-Series petrol engine produces 80 bhp at 5,700 rpm and 112 Nm of torque at 4,300 rpm. There are two transmission options: a 5-speed manual and an AMT. There will also be a CNG fuel option available from the start, with only VXi and ZXi models matched to a manual transmission.

What is the Maruti Suzuki Dzire’s mileage?

With the manual gearbox, the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire gives off an ARAI-claimed mileage of 24.79 kmpl. With the AMT, this figure is increased to 25.71 kmpl. The CNG variants are all capable of achieving a fuel economy of 33.73 km/kg. Real world figures may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

What is the ground clearance and boot space of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire?

The new Maruti Suzuki Dzire boasts an unladen ground clearance of 163 mm and a 382-litre boot.

What is the seating capacity of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire?

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is positioned as a four-seater subcompact sedan.

What is the safety rating of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire?

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire is the first and only car from the Indian manufacturer to get a perfect five-star safety rating from the GNCAP. It is available with six airbags and is equipped with ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESP), hill hold control (HHC), a high-speed alert system, a seatbelt reminder system, and three-point seatbelts for all occupants.

What cars does the Maruti Suzuki Dzire rival in its segment?

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire is positioned within the subcompact sedan segment, within which it rivals the likes of the newly-launched Honda Amaze, Hyundai Aura, and Tata Tigor.