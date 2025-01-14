Dzire is a 5 seater Sedan which has 9 variants. The price of Dzire VXi AMT in Delhi is Rs. 9.39 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of VXi AMTDzire is a 5 seater Sedan which has 9 variants. The price of Dzire VXi AMT in Delhi is Rs. 9.39 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of VXi AMT is 37 litres & Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, Manual Override respectively. It offers many features like Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Shift Indicator, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption and specs like: