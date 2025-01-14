HT Auto

Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi Plus AMT

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Front Left Side
1/32
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Front View
2/32
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Grille
3/32
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Hands Free Boot Release
4/32
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Headlight
5/32
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Rear Left View
View all Images
6/32
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
11.79 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Key Specs
Engine1197 cc
Mileage25.7 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all Dzire specs and features

Dzire ZXi Plus AMT Latest Updates

Dzire is a 5 seater Sedan which has 9 variants. The price of Dzire ZXi Plus AMT (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 11.79 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission

  • Max Torque: 111.7 Nm
  • Transmission: Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, Manual Override
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 litres
  • BootSpace: 382 litres
    • Mileage of ZXi Plus AMT is 25.7 kmpl....Read More

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi Plus AMT Price

    ZXi Plus AMT
    ₹11.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    10,14,000
    RTO
    1,13,400
    Insurance
    51,341
    Car insurance from ₹ 2094* with Royal SundaramGet Quote
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    11,79,241
    EMI@25,346/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi Plus AMT Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Electric Motor
    No
    Driving Range
    914 km
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    111.7 Nm
    Transmission
    Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, Manual Override
    Mileage (ARAI)
    25.7 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    80 bhp @ 5700 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Minimum Turning Radius
    4.8 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Front Tyres
    185 / 65 R15
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Tyres
    185 / 65 R15
    Length
    3995 mm
    Ground Clearance
    163 mm
    Wheelbase
    2450 mm
    Height
    1525 mm
    Width
    1735 mm
    Bootspace
    382 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    4 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    37 litres
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Electrically Adjustable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Auto Folding
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Headlights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Footwell Lamps
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Speakers
    6
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    9 inch
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Black & Beige
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi Plus AMT EMI
    EMI22,812 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    10,61,316
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    10,61,316
    Interest Amount
    3,07,393
    Payable Amount
    13,68,709

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire other Variants

    LXI
    ₹7.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    6,79,000
    RTO
    56,530
    Insurance
    39,012
    Car insurance from ₹ 2094* with Royal SundaramGet Quote
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    7,75,042
    EMI@16,659/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close
    VXI
    ₹8.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    VXi AMT
    ₹9.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    VXi CNG
    ₹9.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    View breakup
    ZXi
    ₹10.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    ZXi AMT
    ₹10.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    ZXi Plus
    ₹10.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    ZXi CNG
    ₹11.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    View breakup
    View more Variants

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire Alternatives

    Hyundai Aura

    Hyundai Aura SX Plus 1.2 AMT Petrol

    6.49 - 9.05 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    DzirevsAura
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze Elite Edition CVT

    7.2 - 9.92 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    DzirevsAmaze
    Tata Tigor

    Tata Tigor XZA Plus

    6.3 - 9.55 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    DzirevsTigor

    Popular Sedan Cars

    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    10.96 - 17.38 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Verna Price in Delhi
    Honda City

    Honda City

    11.82 - 16.35 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    City Price in Delhi
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    11.56 - 19.41 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Virtus Price in Delhi
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    10.69 - 18.69 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Slavia Price in Delhi
    Toyota Camry

    Toyota Camry

    46.17 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Camry Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular Sedan Cars

    Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Maruti Suzuki Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2024

    Skoda Kylaq

    Skoda Kylaq

    7.89 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class

    78.5 - 92.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Volvo EX40

    Volvo EX40

    56.1 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BYD eMAX 7

    BYD eMAX 7

    26.9 - 29.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Nissan Magnite

    Nissan Magnite

    6 - 11.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Cars in India 2024

    Tata Curvv EV

    Tata Curvv EV

    17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    12.99 - 22.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8 - 15.8 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    10.9 - 20.45 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2024

    Mahindra Bolero 2024

    Mahindra Bolero 2024

    10 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Hyundai Tucson 2024

    Hyundai Tucson 2024

    30 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet Facelift

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet Facelift

    80 - 84 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    BMW M3

    BMW M3

    65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Hyundai Palisade

    Hyundai Palisade

    50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details