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Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXI CNG Automatic (AMT)

3.5 out of 5
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10.82 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Maruti Suzuki Dzire Key Specs
Engine1197 cc
Mileage33.73 kmpl
Fuel TypeCNG
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Dzire specs and features

Dzire ZXI CNG Automatic (AMT)

Dzire ZXI CNG Automatic (AMT) Prices

The Dzire ZXI CNG Automatic (AMT), equipped with a Z12E and Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹10.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Dzire ZXI CNG Automatic (AMT) Mileage

All variants of the Dzire deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 33.73 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Dzire ZXI CNG Automatic (AMT) Colours

The Dzire ZXI CNG Automatic (AMT) is available in 6 colour options: Alluring Blue, Bluish Black, Gallant Red, Magma Grey, Nutmeg Brown, Pearl Arctic White.

Dzire ZXI CNG Automatic (AMT) Engine and Transmission

The Dzire ZXI CNG Automatic (AMT) is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears. This unit makes 69 bhp @ 5700 rpm and 101.8 Nm @ 2900 rpm of torque.

Dzire ZXI CNG Automatic (AMT) vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Dzire's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda Amaze priced between ₹7.65 Lakhs - 10 Lakhs or the Hyundai Aura priced between ₹6 Lakhs - 8.6 Lakhs.

Dzire ZXI CNG Automatic (AMT) Specs & Features

The Dzire ZXI CNG Automatic (AMT) has Remote Engine Start/Stop, Parking Sensors, Average Speed, Central Locking, Door Pockets, Headlight Height Adjuster, Emergency Call Button, Alexa Compatibility, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors and Keyless Start/ Button Start.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXI CNG Automatic (AMT) Price

Dzire ZXI CNG Automatic (AMT)

₹10.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,53,700
RTO
78,759
Insurance
49,122
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,82,081
EMI@23,258/mo
Add to Compare
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Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXI CNG Automatic (AMT) Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
Z12E
Alternate Fuel
Petrol
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
101.8 Nm @ 2900 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
33.73 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
69 bhp @ 5700 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
CNG

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
4.8 metres
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
165 / 80 R14
Wheels
Steel Rims
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam
Front Suspension
Mac Pherson Strut
Rear Tyres
165 / 80 R14

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3995 mm
Ground Clearance
163 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm
Kerb Weight
1020 kg
Height
1735 mm
Width
1525 mm

Mobile Application Features

Remote AC: On / Off via App
No
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes
Emergency Call Button
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Yes
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Parking Sensors
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Purifier
No
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Door Pockets
Yes
Scuff Plates
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
Yes
Rear Wiper
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Third Row Cup Holders
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
Yes
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Fog Lights
No
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3 Years / 100,000 kms

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Speakers
Yes
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Ventilated Seats
No
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Yes
Head-rests
Yes
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Driver Armrest
No
Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXI CNG Automatic (AMT) EMI
EMI20,932 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
9,73,872
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
9,73,872
Interest Amount
2,82,066
Payable Amount
12,55,938

Maruti Suzuki Dzire other Variants

Dzire LXI

₹7.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,30,600
RTO
53,142
Insurance
37,231
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,21,473
EMI@15,507/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Dzire VXI

₹8.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,27,100
RTO
59,897
Insurance
40,782
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,28,279
EMI@17,803/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Dzire VXi AMT

₹8.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,72,100
RTO
63,047
Insurance
42,438
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,78,085
EMI@18,873/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Dzire VXi CNG

₹9.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,18,100
RTO
69,267
Insurance
44,131
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,31,998
EMI@20,032/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Dzire ZXi

₹9.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,27,700
RTO
69,939
Insurance
44,484
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,42,623
EMI@20,261/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Dzire VXI CNG Automatic (AMT)

₹9.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,53,100
RTO
71,717
Insurance
45,419
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,70,736
EMI@20,865/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Dzire ZXi AMT

₹9.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,72,700
RTO
73,089
Insurance
46,141
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,92,430
EMI@21,331/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Dzire ZXi Plus

₹10.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,96,300
RTO
74,741
Insurance
47,009
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,18,550
EMI@21,893/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Dzire ZXi CNG

₹10.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,18,700
RTO
76,309
Insurance
47,834
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,43,343
EMI@22,426/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Dzire ZXi Plus AMT

₹10.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,41,300
RTO
77,891
Insurance
48,665
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,68,356
EMI@22,963/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Alternatives

Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze

7.65 - 10 Lakhs
+1
DzirevsAmaze
Hyundai Aura

Hyundai Aura

6 - 8.6 Lakhs
+1
DzirevsAura
Tata Tigor

Tata Tigor

5.55 - 8.84 Lakhs
DzirevsTigor

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