|Engine
|1197 cc
|Mileage
|33.73 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|CNG
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Dzire ZXI CNG Automatic (AMT), equipped with a Z12E and Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹10.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Dzire deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 33.73 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Dzire ZXI CNG Automatic (AMT) is available in 6 colour options: Alluring Blue, Bluish Black, Gallant Red, Magma Grey, Nutmeg Brown, Pearl Arctic White.
The Dzire ZXI CNG Automatic (AMT) is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears. This unit makes 69 bhp @ 5700 rpm and 101.8 Nm @ 2900 rpm of torque.
In the Dzire's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda Amaze priced between ₹7.65 Lakhs - 10 Lakhs or the Hyundai Aura priced between ₹6 Lakhs - 8.6 Lakhs.
The Dzire ZXI CNG Automatic (AMT) has Remote Engine Start/Stop, Parking Sensors, Average Speed, Central Locking, Door Pockets, Headlight Height Adjuster, Emergency Call Button, Alexa Compatibility, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors and Keyless Start/ Button Start.
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