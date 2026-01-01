hamburger icon
Range Rover EvoquePriceMileageSpecifications
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Front Left Side
1/12
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Front View
2/12
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Grille
3/12
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Left Side View
4/12
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Rear View
5/12
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Wheel
View all Images
6/12

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Autobiography Petrol

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
74.46 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Key Specs
Engine1997 cc
Mileage12.82 kmpl
Fuel TypeMild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
TransmissionBoth
View all Range Rover Evoque specs and features

Range Rover Evoque Autobiography Petrol

Range Rover Evoque Autobiography Petrol Prices

The Range Rover Evoque Autobiography Petrol, equipped with a 2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4 and Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹74.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Range Rover Evoque Autobiography Petrol Mileage

All variants of the Range Rover Evoque deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 12.82 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Range Rover Evoque Autobiography Petrol Colours

The Range Rover Evoque Autobiography Petrol is available in 5 colour options: Firenze Red, Silicon Silver, Portofino Blue, Santorini Black, Fuji White.

Range Rover Evoque Autobiography Petrol Engine and Transmission

The Range Rover Evoque Autobiography Petrol is powered by a 1997 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 247 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 365 Nm @ 1300 rpm of torque.

Range Rover Evoque Autobiography Petrol vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Range Rover Evoque's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volvo XC60 priced ₹68.1 Lakhs or the Land Rover Discovery Sport priced between ₹67.9 Lakhs - 67.9 Lakhs.

Range Rover Evoque Autobiography Petrol Specs & Features

The Range Rover Evoque Autobiography Petrol has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater, Cruise Control and Keyless Start/ Button Start.

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Autobiography Petrol Price

Range Rover Evoque Autobiography Petrol

₹74.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
64,86,000
RTO
6,77,600
Insurance
2,81,569
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
74,45,669
EMI@1,60,036/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Autobiography Petrol Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
No
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
365 Nm @ 1300 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.82 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
247 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1997 cc
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Max Speed
230 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Integral Multi-Link with passive anti-roll bar
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with passive anti-roll bar
Rear Tyres
R19

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4371 mm
Wheelbase
2681 mm
Height
1649 mm
Width
1996 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
Black
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Both Sides
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Second Row
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
14
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
Touch Screen Size
11.4 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Pedestrian)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
Electronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Deep Garnet/Ebony
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Deep Garnet/Ebony
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Autobiography Petrol EMI
EMI1,44,033 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
67,01,102
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
67,01,102
Interest Amount
19,40,867
Payable Amount
86,41,969

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque other Variants

Range Rover Evoque Autobiography Diesel

₹76.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
64,86,000
RTO
8,39,750
Insurance
2,81,569
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
76,07,819
EMI@1,63,522/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Alternatives

Volvo XC60

Volvo XC60

68.1 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Range Rover EvoquevsXC60
Land Rover Discovery Sport

Land Rover Discovery Sport

67.9 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Range Rover EvoquevsDiscovery Sport
Jaguar F-Pace

Jaguar F-Pace

72.9 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Range Rover EvoquevsF-Pace
Jeep Grand Cherokee

Jeep Grand Cherokee

67.5 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Range Rover EvoquevsGrand Cherokee
Audi Q5

Audi Q5

64.74 - 69.86 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Range Rover EvoquevsQ5

Popular Suv Cars

Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron Sportback

1.2 - 1.26 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
e-tron Sportback Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Audi Q5 Facelift

Audi Q5 Facelift

65 - 73 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi Q6 e-tron

1 - 1.1 CrEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Audi Q7

Audi Q7

90.48 - 99.81 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Q7 Price in Delhi
Audi Q8

Audi Q8

1.17 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Q8 Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Suv Carss

view all specs and features

Top Luxury Cars

Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini Urus

₹4.18 - 4.47 Cr
Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender

₹1.03 - 2.62 Cr
Land Rover Range Rover

Land Rover Range Rover

₹2.31 - 4.66 Cr
Toyota Vellfire

Toyota Vellfire

₹1.2 - 1.3 Cr
Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota Land Cruiser

₹2.16 - 2.25 Cr
Porsche 911

Porsche 911

₹2 - 3.8 Cr
View allPopular Luxury Cars

Popular Land Rover Cars

  • Popular
View all  Land Rover Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Nissan Gravite

Nissan Gravite

5.65 - 8.93 Lakhs
Check Offers
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

10.99 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Xpres

Tata Xpres

5.59 - 6.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.59 - 10.55 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra 3XO EV

Mahindra 3XO EV

13.89 - 15.46 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero

7.99 - 9.69 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo

8.49 - 10.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
Check Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

48 - 50 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Punch EV Facelift

Tata Punch EV Facelift

9.99 - 14.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

20 - 25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details