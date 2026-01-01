|Engine
|1997 cc
|Mileage
|12.82 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
|Transmission
|Both
The Range Rover Evoque Autobiography Petrol, equipped with a 2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4 and Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹74.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Range Rover Evoque deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 12.82 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Range Rover Evoque Autobiography Petrol is available in 5 colour options: Firenze Red, Silicon Silver, Portofino Blue, Santorini Black, Fuji White.
The Range Rover Evoque Autobiography Petrol is powered by a 1997 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 247 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 365 Nm @ 1300 rpm of torque.
In the Range Rover Evoque's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volvo XC60 priced ₹68.1 Lakhs or the Land Rover Discovery Sport priced between ₹67.9 Lakhs - 67.9 Lakhs.
The Range Rover Evoque Autobiography Petrol has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater, Cruise Control and Keyless Start/ Button Start.