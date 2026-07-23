In 2026 when choosing among the Audi Q3 and Land Rover Range Rover Evoque, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q3 Price starts at Rs. 43.67 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium and Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price starts at Rs. 64.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Autobiography Petrol. Q3: 1984 cc engine, 14.93 kmpl mileage. Range Rover Evoque: 1997 cc engine, 10.6 to 12,82 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q3 vs Range Rover Evoque Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q3
|Range rover evoque
|Brand
|Audi
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 43.67 Lakhs
|₹ 64.86 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|14.93 kmpl
|10.6 to 12,82 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1984 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-