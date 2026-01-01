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VOLVO XC60 Denim Blue Colour

₹68.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Variants

XC60 Denim Blue Colour

Platinum Grey
Onyx Black
Crystal White
Vapour Grey
Denim Blue
Bright Dusk
Denim blue

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Volvo XC60 Images

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