Launched in Mar 2021
Category Average: 2997.0 cc
Defender: 1997.0 - 4999.0 cc
Category Average: 10.0 kmpl
Defender: 8.5 - 11.5 kmpl
The Land Rover Defender, a model with roots tracing back to the early days of off-road utility vehicles, has returned for 2025 with some key updates. While retaining its distinct exterior design, the SUV now offers a more powerful V8 engine option alongside its existing petrol and diesel units. It is available in three body styles—90, 110, and 130—each catering to different space and practicality needs. With the latest mechanical and feature enhancements, the Defender remains a capable and highly configurable SUV in the premium utility vehicle segment. With the new engine, the 2025 Defender starts at ₹1.39 lakh (ex-showroom).
The 2025 Defender with the new 5.0-litre V8 engine starts at an ex-showroom price of ₹1.39 crore for the Defender 110 X-Dynamic HSE. The top-spec variant of the SUV that you can get with the new powerplant is the Defender 130 X at ₹1.64 crore (ex-showroom).
Although the Land Rover Defender's origins date back to the 1980s, the '90' and '110' versions were dubbed Defender by Land Rover in 1990. The SUV has gained global traction due to its reputation for durability and ability to go anywhere. With the exception of a few minor alterations since 1980, the Defender has largely stayed the same. The luxury SUV has been re-introduced in its 2025 avatar powered by a new V8 engine besides the older turbocharged petrol and diesel units. The new engine is offered with all three variants of the luxury SUV
In the current form, the Land Rover Defender is offered in three sizes - 90, 110, and 130 with multiple variants, including Standard, S, SE, HSE, X-Dynamic S, X-Dynamic SE, H- Dynamic HSE, First Edition, X, and Carpathian.
The cabin design follows a minimalist yet functional approach, with materials focused on durability. Updates for 2025 include Windsor leather upholstery, heated and cooled 14-way adjustable front seats with memory function, and second-row seats equipped with winged headrests and ventilation. The dashboard houses an 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Land Rover’s Pivi Pro software, offering connected car technology and over-the-air updates. Other features include a 3D surround camera, a panoramic sunroof, a Meridian sound system, and configurable ambient lighting. In the Defender 130, captain seats in the second row improve access to the third-row seats.
The Defender SUV will now come equipped with a new and more powerful V8 P425 5.0-litre petrol engine. This unit produces 425 bhp and 610 Nm of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. This engine option is available across all three body styles. For those seeking other configurations, the Defender continues to offer a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, a 3.0-litre six-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol, and a 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel. All models come with an all-wheel-drive system as standard. Off-road capability is supported by features like Terrain Response 2, Configurable Terrain Response, and an electronic air suspension system, ensuring adaptability to various driving conditions.
Measuring at 4583 mm in length, with a wheelbase of 2587 mm, width of 2105 mm and height of 1974mm, the Defender 90 is capable of seating 5 adults while the Defender 110 with a length of 5018 mm, wheelbase of 3022 mm, height of 1967 mm and width of 2105 mm can also seat 5 adults. The Defender 130 can seat up to 8 adults.
In terms of safety, the Defender is equipped with multiple airbags, ABS, Electronic Stability Control, traction control, and hill descent control. Driver assistance systems include adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, and autonomous emergency braking. The 3D surround camera aids in precise maneuvering during parking and off-road driving.
The 2025 Defender will renew its rivalry with the likes of BMW X7, Mercedes GLC, Jeep Wrangler, Range Rover Velar and Volvo XC90 among others in the luxury car segment in India.Read MoreRead Less
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Airbags
|Yes
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|8.5 kmpl
|Engine
|1997-4999 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol,Diesel
|Sunroof
|Yes
Land Rover Defender
₹1.04 Cr*
₹1.31 Cr*
₹96.05 Lakhs*
₹1.5 Cr*
₹1.34 Cr*
₹1.32 Cr*
₹1.42 Cr*
₹1.17 Cr*
₹1.53 Cr*
₹1.35 Cr*
₹1.41 Cr*
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
8
Airbags
6
Airbags
8
Airbags
9
Airbags
9
Airbags
-
Airbags
6
Airbags
10
Airbags
9
Power
626 bhp
Power
523 bhp
Power
434 bhp
Power
271 bhp
Power
345 bhp
Power
362 bhp
Power
493 bhp
Power
335 bhp
Power
503 bhp
Power
542 bhp
Power
-
Torque
750 Nm
Torque
620 Nm
Torque
550 Nm
Torque
600 Nm
Torque
700 Nm
Torque
750 Nm
Torque
660 Nm
Torque
500 Nm
Torque
650 Nm
Torque
770 Nm
Torque
-
Length
5018 mm
Length
4859 mm
Length
4726 mm
Length
5005
Length
4956 mm
Length
5209 mm
Length
4930 mm
Length
4995 mm
Length
4794 mm
Length
4939
Length
4863 mm
Height
1995 mm
Height
1659 mm
Height
1596 mm
Height
1693
Height
1888 mm
Height
1823 mm
Height
1698 mm
Height
1705 mm
Height
1393 mm
Height
1653
Height
1685 mm
Width
2173 mm
Width
1979 mm
Width
1927 mm
Width
1981
Width
2073 mm
Width
2157 mm
Width
1983 mm
Width
1995 mm
Width
1887 mm
Width
1989
Width
2141 mm
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
6.2 metres
Turning Radius
5.9 metres
Turning Radius
5.85
Turning Radius
6.2 metres
Turning Radius
6 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
6.1 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
12.3 metres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
458 litres
Boot Space
580
Boot Space
258 litres
Boot Space
493 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
1755 litres
Boot Space
440 litres
Boot Space
600
Boot Space
-
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
SUV
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
-
