Land Rover Defender Right Side View
View all Images

LAND ROVER Defender

Launched in Mar 2021

3.8
10 Reviews
₹1.04 - 2.85 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Defender Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 2997.0 cc

Defender: 1997.0 - 4999.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 10.0 kmpl

Defender: 8.5 - 11.5 kmpl

View all Defender Specs and Features

About Land Rover Defender

Latest Update

  • Land Rover Defender, owned by King Charles, all set for auction. Check how much it will fetch
  • 2025 Defender V8: Luxury and ruggedness meet more power. Here's what is new

    • Introduction

    Land Rover Defender Variants
    Land Rover Defender price starts at ₹ 1.04 Cr and goes up to ₹ 2.85 Cr (Ex-showroom). Land Rover Read More
    14 Variants Available
    110 X-Dynamic HSE 2.0 Petrol₹1.04 Cr*
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD): Optional
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger: Optional
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Check Offers
    90 X-Dynamic HSE 3.0 Diesel₹1.25 Cr*
    2997 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD): Optional
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger: Optional
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Check Offers
    110 X-Dynamic HSE 3.0 Diesel₹1.32 Cr*
    2997 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD): Optional
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Check Offers
    Sedona Edition Diesel₹1.39 Cr*
    2997 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD): Optional
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Check Offers
    110 X-Dynamic HSE 5.0 Petrol₹1.39 Cr*
    4999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Optional
    Wireless Charger: Optional
    Ventilated Seats: Optional
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD): Optional
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Check Offers
    110 X 3.0 Diesel₹1.42 Cr*
    2997 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Cruise Control
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD): Optional
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Check Offers
    90 X 5.0 Petrol₹1.42 Cr*
    4999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Optional
    Wireless Charger: Optional
    Ventilated Seats: Optional
    Cruise Control
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD): Optional
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Check Offers
    130 X-Dynamic HSE 3.0 Diesel₹1.47 Cr*
    2997 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Cruise Control
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD): Optional
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Check Offers
    110 X 5.0 Petrol₹1.49 Cr*
    4999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Optional
    Wireless Charger: Optional
    Ventilated Seats: Optional
    Cruise Control
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD): Optional
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Check Offers
    130 X-Dynamic HSE 5.0 Diesel₹1.54 Cr*
    4999 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
    Ventilated Seats: Front and Middle Row
    Cruise Control
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Check Offers
    130 X 3.0 Diesel₹1.57 Cr*
    2997 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Heads Up Display (HUD): Optional
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Cruise Control
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Check Offers
    130 X 5.0 Petrol₹1.64 Cr*
    4999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
    Ventilated Seats: Front and Middle Row
    Cruise Control
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Check Offers
    Octa₹2.65 Cr*
    4400 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Heads Up Display (HUD): Optional
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Optional
    Wireless Charger: Optional
    Ventilated Seats: Optional
    Cruise Control
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Check Offers
    Octa Edition One₹2.85 Cr*
    4400 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD): Optional
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Optional
    Wireless Charger: Optional
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Ventilated Seats: Optional
    Check Offers

    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Land Rover Defender Images

    20 images
    View All Defender Images

    Land Rover Defender Colours

    Land Rover Defender is available in the 11 Colours in India.

    Gondwana stone metallic
    Lantau bronze
    Silicon silver
    Hakuba silver
    Yulong white
    Tasman blue metallic
    Carpathian grey
    Eiger grey metallic
    Pangea green metallic
    Santorini black metallic
    Fuji white

    Land Rover Defender Specifications and Features

    Rear AC VentsYes
    Body TypeSUV
    AirbagsYes
    Keyless EntryYes
    Mileage8.5 kmpl
    Engine1997-4999 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
    SunroofYes
    View all Defender specs and features

    Land Rover Defender comparison with similar cars

    Land Rover Defender
    Maserati Grecale
    Porsche Macan
    Maserati Levante
    Land Rover Discovery
    Mercedes-Benz GLS
    Porsche Cayenne
    Audi Q8
    BMW M4 Competition
    Porsche Cayenne Coupe
    Mercedes-Benz EQE
    ₹1.04 Cr*
    Check Offers
    ₹1.31 Cr*
    Check Offers
    ₹96.05 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹1.5 Cr*
    Check Offers
    ₹1.34 Cr*
    Check Offers
    ₹1.32 Cr*
    Check Offers
    ₹1.42 Cr*
    Check Offers
    ₹1.17 Cr*
    Check Offers
    ₹1.53 Cr*
    Check Offers
    ₹1.35 Cr*
    Check Offers
    ₹1.41 Cr*
    Check Offers
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    8
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    8
    Airbags
    9
    Airbags
    9
    Airbags
    -
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    10
    Airbags
    9
    Power
    626 bhp
    Power
    523 bhp
    Power
    434 bhp
    Power
    271 bhp
    Power
    345 bhp
    Power
    362 bhp
    Power
    493 bhp
    Power
    335 bhp
    Power
    503 bhp
    Power
    542 bhp
    Power
    -
    Torque
    750 Nm
    Torque
    620 Nm
    Torque
    550 Nm
    Torque
    600 Nm
    Torque
    700 Nm
    Torque
    750 Nm
    Torque
    660 Nm
    Torque
    500 Nm
    Torque
    650 Nm
    Torque
    770 Nm
    Torque
    -
    Length
    5018 mm
    Length
    4859 mm
    Length
    4726 mm
    Length
    5005
    Length
    4956 mm
    Length
    5209 mm
    Length
    4930 mm
    Length
    4995 mm
    Length
    4794 mm
    Length
    4939
    Length
    4863 mm
    Height
    1995 mm
    Height
    1659 mm
    Height
    1596 mm
    Height
    1693
    Height
    1888 mm
    Height
    1823 mm
    Height
    1698 mm
    Height
    1705 mm
    Height
    1393 mm
    Height
    1653
    Height
    1685 mm
    Width
    2173 mm
    Width
    1979 mm
    Width
    1927 mm
    Width
    1981
    Width
    2073 mm
    Width
    2157 mm
    Width
    1983 mm
    Width
    1995 mm
    Width
    1887 mm
    Width
    1989
    Width
    2141 mm
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    6.2 metres
    Turning Radius
    5.9 metres
    Turning Radius
    5.85
    Turning Radius
    6.2 metres
    Turning Radius
    6 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    6.1 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    12.3 metres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    458 litres
    Boot Space
    580
    Boot Space
    258 litres
    Boot Space
    493 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    1755 litres
    Boot Space
    440 litres
    Boot Space
    600
    Boot Space
    -
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    Coupe
    Body Type
    Coupe
    Body Type
    SUV
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    -
    Currently viewingDefender vs GrecaleDefender vs MacanDefender vs LevanteDefender vs DiscoveryDefender vs GLSDefender vs CayenneDefender vs Q8Defender vs M4 CompetitionDefender vs Cayenne CoupeDefender vs EQE
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Land Rover Defender Mileage

    Land Rover Defender in India is available in Petrol & Diesel variants. Average mileage of Land Rover Defender's petrol variant is 9.2 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Land Rover Defender 110 X-Dynamic HSE 2.0 Petrol comes with a 90 litres fuel tank.
    110 X-Dynamic HSE 2.0 Petrol
    110 X-Dynamic HSE 3.0 Diesel
    110 X-Dynamic HSE 5.0 Petrol
    110 X 3.0 Diesel
    130 X 3.0 Diesel
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Automatic
    9.2 kmpl

    Land Rover Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Amp Motors
    31, Moti Nagar, Shivaji Marg, New Delhi, Delhi 110015
    +91 - 8045248492
    A M P Motors
    A-5, Mathura Road, Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Block E, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
    +91 - 8045248492
    See All Land Rover Dealers in Delhi

    Land Rover Defender Videos

    Land Rover Defender V8 unveiled: The fastest and most powerful in the 4X4 family
    26 Feb 2021

    Popular Land Rover Cars

    View all Land Rover Cars

    Land Rover Defender EMI

    110 X-Dynamic HSE 2.0 Petrol
    191 Kmph | 828 Km
    ₹ 1.04 Cr*
    110 X-Dynamic HSE 2.0 Petrol
    191 Kmph | 828 Km
    ₹1.04 Cr*
    90 X-Dynamic HSE 3.0 Diesel
    2997 cc | Diesel | Automatic
    ₹1.25 Cr*
    110 X-Dynamic HSE 3.0 Diesel
    191 Kmph | 1024 Km
    ₹1.32 Cr*
    Sedona Edition Diesel
    2997 cc | Diesel | Automatic
    ₹1.39 Cr*
    110 X-Dynamic HSE 5.0 Petrol
    612 km
    ₹1.39 Cr*
    110 X 3.0 Diesel
    191 Kmph | 1024 Km
    ₹1.42 Cr*
    90 X 5.0 Petrol
    4999 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹1.42 Cr*
    130 X-Dynamic HSE 3.0 Diesel
    2997 cc | Diesel | Automatic
    ₹1.47 Cr*
    110 X 5.0 Petrol
    4999 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹1.49 Cr*
    130 X-Dynamic HSE 5.0 Diesel
    4999 cc | Diesel | Automatic
    ₹1.54 Cr*
    130 X 3.0 Diesel
    191 Kmph | 1015 Km
    ₹1.57 Cr*
    130 X 5.0 Petrol
    4999 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹1.64 Cr*
    Octa
    4400 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹2.65 Cr*
    Octa Edition One
    4400 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹2.85 Cr*
    EMI ₹185719.35/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Land Rover Defender User Reviews & Ratings

    3.8
    10 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    3
    4 & above
    6
    5 rating
    1
    Superb Appearance, Off-Road Prowess
    Three years ago, I chose the Land Rover Defender for its exceptional on-road comfort. Its only drawback is poor fuel efficiency.By: Hasmukhbhai (Jan 5, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Customizable Adventure Delight
    The Jaguar Land Rover Defender is an iconic off-road vehicle. It features modern hardware to suit individual preferences, providing a delightful driving experience. By: Dinesh Majhi (Jan 3, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Lovely Interiors, Comfortable Ride, and Outstanding Safety Features
    Driving was a delight with charming interiors and a comfortable ride. The features were exceptionalBy: Akshay (Jan 2, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Next-Level Comfort, Exterior, and Interior
    An excellent experience with very good comfort. The car's exterior and interior are on the next level.By: Suraj (Jan 1, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Unique Design, Dream Car
    The Land Rover Defender stands out as one of the world's best SUVs. Its off-road prowess is exceptional. It a dream car for many, in my view.By: Rajesh Rana (Jan 1, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Mind-Blowing, Eye-Catching Elegance in Every Drive
    Boasting best-in-class brand recognition, it's remarkably eye-catching.Absolutely mind-bogglingBy: Sagarbhai (Jan 1, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Enchanting Drive: Stunning Interior, Fantastic Experience
    Pleasant experience! The interior is stunning. Fantastic overall. Highly recommended.By: Rambhai (Dec 31, 2023)
    Read Full Review
    Commendable Excellence
    Excellent car with top-notch safety features. Impressive performance, but a slight price reduction would be appreciated. Overall, highly commendable.By: Sarvesh (Dec 29, 2023)
    Read Full Review
    Impressive Performance
    I'm highly impressed by this car's excellent performance. I'm a big fan and intend to purchase it in a few years. The SUV's impressive off-roading capabilities further enhance my admiration.By: Sendhil (Dec 29, 2023)
    Read Full Review
    Unparalleled Comfort and Soaring Sensation
    Its top-notch comfort imparts a unique sense of power. It's so cozy, it feels like soaring in the air. Riding in my friend's Defender was truly amazing.By: Rahul (Dec 27, 2023)
    Read Full Review
    Read all Reviews

