Introduction

The Land Rover Defender, a model with roots tracing back to the early days of off-road utility vehicles, has returned for 2025 with some key updates. While retaining its distinct exterior design, the SUV now offers a more powerful V8 engine option alongside its existing petrol and diesel units. It is available in three body styles—90, 110, and 130—each catering to different space and practicality needs. With the latest mechanical and feature enhancements, the Defender remains a capable and highly configurable SUV in the premium utility vehicle segment. With the new engine, the 2025 Defender starts at ₹1.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

Defender Price:

The 2025 Defender with the new 5.0-litre V8 engine starts at an ex-showroom price of ₹1.39 crore for the Defender 110 X-Dynamic HSE. The top-spec variant of the SUV that you can get with the new powerplant is the Defender 130 X at ₹1.64 crore (ex-showroom).

When was the Defender launched?

Although the Land Rover Defender's origins date back to the 1980s, the '90' and '110' versions were dubbed Defender by Land Rover in 1990. The SUV has gained global traction due to its reputation for durability and ability to go anywhere. With the exception of a few minor alterations since 1980, the Defender has largely stayed the same. The luxury SUV has been re-introduced in its 2025 avatar powered by a new V8 engine besides the older turbocharged petrol and diesel units. The new engine is offered with all three variants of the luxury SUV

How many variants of the Defender are available?

In the current form, the Land Rover Defender is offered in three sizes - 90, 110, and 130 with multiple variants, including Standard, S, SE, HSE, X-Dynamic S, X-Dynamic SE, H- Dynamic HSE, First Edition, X, and Carpathian.

What features are available in the Defender?

The cabin design follows a minimalist yet functional approach, with materials focused on durability. Updates for 2025 include Windsor leather upholstery, heated and cooled 14-way adjustable front seats with memory function, and second-row seats equipped with winged headrests and ventilation. The dashboard houses an 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Land Rover’s Pivi Pro software, offering connected car technology and over-the-air updates. Other features include a 3D surround camera, a panoramic sunroof, a Meridian sound system, and configurable ambient lighting. In the Defender 130, captain seats in the second row improve access to the third-row seats.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Defender?

The Defender SUV will now come equipped with a new and more powerful V8 P425 5.0-litre petrol engine. This unit produces 425 bhp and 610 Nm of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. This engine option is available across all three body styles. For those seeking other configurations, the Defender continues to offer a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, a 3.0-litre six-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol, and a 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel. All models come with an all-wheel-drive system as standard. Off-road capability is supported by features like Terrain Response 2, Configurable Terrain Response, and an electronic air suspension system, ensuring adaptability to various driving conditions.

What are the dimensions and seating capacity of the Defender?

Measuring at 4583 mm in length, with a wheelbase of 2587 mm, width of 2105 mm and height of 1974mm, the Defender 90 is capable of seating 5 adults while the Defender 110 with a length of 5018 mm, wheelbase of 3022 mm, height of 1967 mm and width of 2105 mm can also seat 5 adults. The Defender 130 can seat up to 8 adults.

What are the safety features of the Defender?

In terms of safety, the Defender is equipped with multiple airbags, ABS, Electronic Stability Control, traction control, and hill descent control. Driver assistance systems include adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, and autonomous emergency braking. The 3D surround camera aids in precise maneuvering during parking and off-road driving.

What cars does the Defender rival in its segment?

The 2025 Defender will renew its rivalry with the likes of BMW X7, Mercedes GLC, Jeep Wrangler, Range Rover Velar and Volvo XC90 among others in the luxury car segment in India.