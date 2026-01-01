|Engine
|4999 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Defender 110 X Petrol 5.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR, equipped with Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.72 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Defender offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Defender 110 X Petrol 5.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR is available in 11 colour options: Gondwana Stone Metallic, Lantau Bronze, Silicon Silver, Hakuba Silver, Yulong White, Tasman Blue Metallic, Carpathian Grey, Eiger Grey Metallic, Pangea Green Metallic, Santorini Black Metallic, Fuji White.
The Defender 110 X Petrol 5.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR is powered by a 4999 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode. This unit makes 518 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 625 Nm @ 2500 rpm of torque.
In the Defender's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maserati Grecale priced between ₹1.31 Cr - 2.05 Cr or the Porsche Macan priced between ₹96.05 Lakhs - 1.53 Cr.
The Defender 110 X Petrol 5.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Ambient Interior Lighting, Voice Command, Cruise Control, Heater, Gear Indicator, Average Speed, Speed Sensing Door Lock and Rain-sensing Wipers.