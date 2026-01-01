|Engine
|4999 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Defender 130 V8 Petrol 5.0L Turbo Automatic 8 STR, equipped with Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, is listed at ₹2.08 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Defender offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Defender 130 V8 Petrol 5.0L Turbo Automatic 8 STR is available in 11 colour options: Gondwana Stone Metallic, Lantau Bronze, Silicon Silver, Hakuba Silver, Yulong White, Tasman Blue Metallic, Carpathian Grey, Eiger Grey Metallic, Pangea Green Metallic, Santorini Black Metallic, Fuji White.
The Defender 130 V8 Petrol 5.0L Turbo Automatic 8 STR is powered by a 4999 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears. This unit makes 493 bhp @ 6000-6500 rpm and 610 Nm @ 2500-5000 rpm of torque.
In the Defender's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maserati Grecale priced between ₹1.31 Cr - 2.05 Cr or the Porsche Macan priced between ₹96.05 Lakhs - 1.53 Cr.
The Defender 130 V8 Petrol 5.0L Turbo Automatic 8 STR has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Speed, Rear Defogger, Puddle Lamps, GPS Navigation System, Heater, Cruise Control, Gear Indicator, Heads Up Display (HUD) and Door Ajar Warning.