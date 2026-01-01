hamburger icon
Land Rover Defender Front Left View
Land Rover Defender Right Side View
Land Rover Defender Front Left Side
Land Rover Defender Front Left Side 1
Land Rover Defender Front View
Land Rover Defender Front View 1
Land Rover Defender 130 V8 Petrol 5.0L Turbo Automatic 8 STR

2.08 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Land Rover Defender Key Specs
Engine4999 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Defender specs and features

Defender 130 V8 Petrol 5.0L Turbo Automatic 8 STR

Defender 130 V8 Petrol 5.0L Turbo Automatic 8 STR Prices

The Defender 130 V8 Petrol 5.0L Turbo Automatic 8 STR, equipped with Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, is listed at ₹2.08 Crore (ex-showroom).

Defender 130 V8 Petrol 5.0L Turbo Automatic 8 STR Mileage

All variants of the Defender offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Defender 130 V8 Petrol 5.0L Turbo Automatic 8 STR Colours

The Defender 130 V8 Petrol 5.0L Turbo Automatic 8 STR is available in 11 colour options: Gondwana Stone Metallic, Lantau Bronze, Silicon Silver, Hakuba Silver, Yulong White, Tasman Blue Metallic, Carpathian Grey, Eiger Grey Metallic, Pangea Green Metallic, Santorini Black Metallic, Fuji White.

Defender 130 V8 Petrol 5.0L Turbo Automatic 8 STR Engine and Transmission

The Defender 130 V8 Petrol 5.0L Turbo Automatic 8 STR is powered by a 4999 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears. This unit makes 493 bhp @ 6000-6500 rpm and 610 Nm @ 2500-5000 rpm of torque.

Defender 130 V8 Petrol 5.0L Turbo Automatic 8 STR vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Defender's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maserati Grecale priced between ₹1.31 Cr - 2.05 Cr or the Porsche Macan priced between ₹96.05 Lakhs - 1.53 Cr.

Defender 130 V8 Petrol 5.0L Turbo Automatic 8 STR Specs & Features

The Defender 130 V8 Petrol 5.0L Turbo Automatic 8 STR has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Speed, Rear Defogger, Puddle Lamps, GPS Navigation System, Heater, Cruise Control, Gear Indicator, Heads Up Display (HUD) and Door Ajar Warning.

Land Rover Defender 130 V8 Petrol 5.0L Turbo Automatic 8 STR Price

Defender 130 V8 Petrol 5.0L Turbo Automatic 8 STR

₹2.08 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,82,00,000
RTO
18,74,000
Insurance
7,33,289
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,08,07,789
EMI@4,47,241/mo
Land Rover Defender 130 V8 Petrol 5.0L Turbo Automatic 8 STR Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
610 Nm @ 2500-5000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
493 bhp @ 6000-6500 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
4999 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder
Fuel Type
Petrol

Capacity

Seating Capacity
8 Person

Dimensions & Weight

Length
5099 mm
Height
1970 mm
Width
2008 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Purifier
Optional
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic
Tachometer
Analogue
Gear Indicator
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital

Locks & Security

Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/down
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Scuff Plates
Illuminated
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front & Second Row

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED - Front & LED - Rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
Electronic
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
60:40:00
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, headrest: forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
Front & Middle Rows (Cooled)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, headrest: forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Driver Armrest
Yes
Land Rover Defender 130 V8 Petrol 5.0L Turbo Automatic 8 STR EMI
EMI4,02,516 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,87,27,010
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,87,27,010
Interest Amount
54,23,979
Payable Amount
2,41,50,989

Land Rover Defender other Variants

Defender 110 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR

₹1.18 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,02,90,000
RTO
10,83,000
Insurance
4,28,260
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,18,01,760
EMI@2,53,666/mo
Defender 110 X-Dynamic HSE Diesel 3.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR

₹1.51 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,28,90,000
RTO
16,65,250
Insurance
5,28,522
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,50,84,272
EMI@3,24,220/mo
Defender 110 Diesel 3.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR Trophy Edition

₹1.52 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,29,73,000
RTO
16,75,625
Insurance
5,31,723
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,51,80,848
EMI@3,26,296/mo
Defender 110 Diesel 3.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR Trophy Edition Keswick

₹1.52 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,29,73,000
RTO
16,75,625
Insurance
5,31,723
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,51,80,848
EMI@3,26,296/mo
Defender Sedona Edition Diesel 3.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR

₹1.55 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,32,53,000
RTO
17,10,625
Insurance
5,42,520
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,55,06,645
EMI@3,33,298/mo
Defender 110 X Diesel 3.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR

₹1.61 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,37,90,000
RTO
17,77,750
Insurance
5,63,228
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,61,31,478
EMI@3,46,728/mo
Defender 110 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 5.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR

₹1.61 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,40,90,000
RTO
14,63,000
Insurance
5,74,797
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,61,28,297
EMI@3,46,660/mo
Defender 130 X-Dynamic HSE Mild Hybrid (Electric+Diesel) 3.0L Turbo Automatic 8 STR

₹1.66 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,41,90,000
RTO
18,27,750
Insurance
5,78,653
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,65,96,903
EMI@3,56,732/mo
Defender 90 X Petrol 5.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR

₹1.64 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,42,90,000
RTO
14,83,000
Insurance
5,82,510
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,63,56,010
EMI@3,51,554/mo
Defender 110 X Petrol 5.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR

₹1.72 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,49,90,000
RTO
15,53,000
Insurance
6,09,503
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,71,53,003
EMI@3,68,685/mo
Defender 130 X Mild Hybrid (Electric+Diesel) 3.0L Turbo Automatic 8 STR

₹1.78 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,51,90,000
RTO
19,52,750
Insurance
6,17,216
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,77,60,466
EMI@3,81,742/mo
Defender 130 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 3.0L Turbo Automatic 8 STR

₹1.78 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,55,90,000
RTO
16,13,000
Insurance
6,32,641
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,78,36,141
EMI@3,83,368/mo
Defender 90 V8 Petrol 5.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR

₹1.86 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,62,90,000
RTO
16,83,000
Insurance
6,59,634
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,86,33,134
EMI@4,00,499/mo
Defender 130 X Petrol 3.0L Turbo Automatic 8 STR

₹1.90 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,65,90,000
RTO
17,13,000
Insurance
6,71,203
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,89,74,703
EMI@4,07,840/mo
Defender Octa Mild Hybrid(Electric+Petrol) 4.4L Turbo Automatic 5 STR

₹2.76 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,41,70,000
RTO
24,71,000
Insurance
9,63,506
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,76,05,006
EMI@5,93,339/mo
Defender Octa Black Mild Hybrid(Electric+Petrol) 4.4L Turbo Automatic 5 STR

₹2.99 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,61,90,000
RTO
26,73,000
Insurance
10,41,402
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,99,04,902
EMI@6,42,773/mo
