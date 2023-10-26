In 2024 when choosing between the Land Rover Defender and Porsche Cayenne Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Land Rover Defender and Porsche Cayenne Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Defender Price starts at Rs 93.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 110 SE 2.0 Petrol, Porsche Cayenne Coupe Price starts at Rs 1.35 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base. Defender: 1997 cc engine, 9.2 kmpl mileage. Cayenne Coupe: 2995 cc engine, 10.75 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less