|Engine
|2997 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Defender 110 Diesel 3.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR Trophy Edition Keswick, equipped with a 3.0L Twin-Turbocharged I6 MHEV and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.52 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Defender offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Defender 110 Diesel 3.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR Trophy Edition Keswick is available in 11 colour options: Gondwana Stone Metallic, Lantau Bronze, Silicon Silver, Hakuba Silver, Yulong White, Tasman Blue Metallic, Carpathian Grey, Eiger Grey Metallic, Pangea Green Metallic, Santorini Black Metallic, Fuji White.
The Defender 110 Diesel 3.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR Trophy Edition Keswick is powered by a 2997 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode. This unit makes 345 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 700 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.
In the Defender's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maserati Grecale priced between ₹1.31 Cr - 2.05 Cr or the Porsche Macan priced between ₹96.05 Lakhs - 1.53 Cr.
The Defender 110 Diesel 3.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR Trophy Edition Keswick has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Rear Wiper, Puddle Lamps, GPS Navigation System, Heater, Cruise Control, Gear Indicator, Average Speed and Speed Sensing Door Lock.