|Engine
|5000 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Defender 90 V8 Petrol 5.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR, equipped with Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.86 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Defender offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Defender 90 V8 Petrol 5.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR is available in 11 colour options: Gondwana Stone Metallic, Lantau Bronze, Silicon Silver, Hakuba Silver, Yulong White, Tasman Blue Metallic, Carpathian Grey, Eiger Grey Metallic, Pangea Green Metallic, Santorini Black Metallic, Fuji White.
The Defender 90 V8 Petrol 5.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR is powered by a 5000 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode. This unit makes 518 bhp @ 6500 rpm and 625 Nm @ 2500-5500 rpm of torque.
In the Defender's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maserati Grecale priced between ₹1.31 Cr - 2.05 Cr or the Porsche Macan priced between ₹96.05 Lakhs - 1.53 Cr.
The Defender 90 V8 Petrol 5.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Air Purifier, Heater, Gear Indicator, Average Speed, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Rain-sensing Wipers, Rear Defogger and Rear Wiper.