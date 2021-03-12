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Land Rover Defender 110 X Dynamic HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric+Petrol) 3.0L Turbo 8 Speed Automatic (TC) 5 STR

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.35 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Land Rover Defender Key Specs
Engine1997 cc Turbo
Fuel TypeMild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Defender specs and features

Defender 110 X Dynamic HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric+Petrol) 3.0L Turbo 8 Speed Automatic (TC) 5 STR

Defender 110 X Dynamic HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric+Petrol) 3.0L Turbo 8 Speed Automatic (TC) 5 STR Prices

The Defender 110 X Dynamic HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric+Petrol) 3.0L Turbo 8 Speed Automatic (TC) 5 STR, equipped with a 3.0L Turbocharged I6 MHEV and Automatic (TC), is listed at ₹1.35 Crore (ex-showroom).

Defender 110 X Dynamic HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric+Petrol) 3.0L Turbo 8 Speed Automatic (TC) 5 STR Mileage

All variants of the Defender offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Defender 110 X Dynamic HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric+Petrol) 3.0L Turbo 8 Speed Automatic (TC) 5 STR Colours

The Defender 110 X Dynamic HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric+Petrol) 3.0L Turbo 8 Speed Automatic (TC) 5 STR is available in 11 colour options: Gondwana Stone Metallic, Lantau Bronze, Silicon Silver, Hakuba Silver, Yulong White, Tasman Blue Metallic, Carpathian Grey, Eiger Grey Metallic, Pangea Green Metallic, Santorini Black Metallic, Fuji White.

Defender 110 X Dynamic HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric+Petrol) 3.0L Turbo 8 Speed Automatic (TC) 5 STR Engine and Transmission

The Defender 110 X Dynamic HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric+Petrol) 3.0L Turbo 8 Speed Automatic (TC) 5 STR is powered by a 1997 cc Turbo engine mated to a Automatic (TC). This unit makes 394 bhp and 550 Nm of torque.

Defender 110 X Dynamic HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric+Petrol) 3.0L Turbo 8 Speed Automatic (TC) 5 STR vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Defender's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maserati Grecale priced between ₹1.31 Cr - 2.05 Cr or the Porsche Macan priced between ₹89.65 Lakhs - 1.53 Cr.

Defender 110 X Dynamic HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric+Petrol) 3.0L Turbo 8 Speed Automatic (TC) 5 STR Specs & Features

The Defender 110 X Dynamic HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric+Petrol) 3.0L Turbo 8 Speed Automatic (TC) 5 STR has Remote AC: On / Off via App, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Gear Indicator, Follow me home headlamps, Remote Engine Start/Stop, Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App, Anti Theft Immobilisation, Tachometer, Average Speed and Clock.

Land Rover Defender 110 X Dynamic HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric+Petrol) 3.0L Turbo 8 Speed Automatic (TC) 5 STR Price

Defender 110 X Dynamic HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric+Petrol) 3.0L Turbo 8 Speed Automatic (TC) 5 STR

₹1.35 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,18,00,000
RTO
12,34,000
Insurance
4,86,489
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,35,20,989
EMI@2,90,619/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Land Rover Defender 110 X Dynamic HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric+Petrol) 3.0L Turbo 8 Speed Automatic (TC) 5 STR Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
3.0L Turbocharged I6 MHEV
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.1 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
550 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (TC)
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
394 bhp
Drivetrain
AWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1997 cc Turbo
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Max Speed
191 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Front Tyres
255 / 60 R20
Rear Tyres
255 / 60 R20

Capacity

Bootspace
397 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Dimensions & Weight

Length
5018 mm
Wheelbase
3022 mm
Height
1967 mm
Kerb Weight
2340 kg
Width
2105 mm

Mobile Application Features

Remote AC: On / Off via App
Yes
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
Yes
Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Tachometer
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Clock
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Boot-lid Opener
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Ventilated Seats
Front Row
Driver Armrest
Yes
Land Rover Defender 110 X Dynamic HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric+Petrol) 3.0L Turbo 8 Speed Automatic (TC) 5 STR EMI
EMI2,61,557 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,21,68,890
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,21,68,890
Interest Amount
35,24,525
Payable Amount
1,56,93,415

Land Rover Defender other Variants

Defender 110 X Dynamic HSE Petrol 2.0L Turbo 8 Speed Automatic (TC) 5 STR

₹1.14 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
99,00,000
RTO
10,44,000
Insurance
4,13,221
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,13,57,721
EMI@2,44,122/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Defender 110 X Dynamic HSE Mild Hybrid (Electric+Diesel) 3.0L Turbo 8 Speed Automatic (TC) 5 STR

₹1.38 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,18,00,000
RTO
15,29,000
Insurance
4,86,489
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,38,15,989
EMI@2,96,959/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Defender 110 Diesel 3.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR Trophy Edition Keswick

₹1.59 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,36,00,000
RTO
17,54,000
Insurance
5,55,902
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,59,10,402
EMI@3,41,977/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Defender 110 Diesel 3.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR Trophy Edition

₹1.59 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,36,00,000
RTO
17,54,000
Insurance
5,55,902
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,59,10,402
EMI@3,41,977/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Defender 90 X Petrol 5.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR

₹1.64 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,42,90,000
RTO
14,83,000
Insurance
5,82,510
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,63,56,010
EMI@3,51,554/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Defender 110 X Diesel 3.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR

₹1.68 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,44,00,000
RTO
18,54,000
Insurance
5,86,751
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,68,41,251
EMI@3,61,984/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Defender 130 X-Dynamic HSE Mild Hybrid (Electric+Diesel) 3.0L Turbo Automatic 8 STR

₹1.71 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,46,00,000
RTO
18,79,000
Insurance
5,94,464
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,70,73,964
EMI@3,66,986/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Defender 110 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 5.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR

₹1.68 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,47,00,000
RTO
15,24,000
Insurance
5,98,320
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,68,22,820
EMI@3,61,588/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Defender 130 X Mild Hybrid (Electric+Diesel) 3.0L Turbo Automatic 8 STR

₹1.82 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,56,00,000
RTO
20,04,000
Insurance
6,33,026
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,82,37,526
EMI@3,91,996/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Defender 110 X Petrol 5.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR

₹1.80 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,57,00,000
RTO
16,24,000
Insurance
6,36,883
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,79,61,383
EMI@3,86,060/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Defender 130 X Dynamic V8 HSE Petrol 5.0L Turbo 8 Speed Automatic (TC) 8 STR

₹1.83 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,60,00,000
RTO
16,54,000
Insurance
6,48,451
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,83,02,951
EMI@3,93,402/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Defender 90 V8 Petrol 5.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR

₹1.86 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,62,90,000
RTO
16,83,000
Insurance
6,59,634
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,86,33,134
EMI@4,00,499/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Defender 130 V8 Petrol 5.0L Turbo Automatic 8 STR

₹1.94 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,70,00,000
RTO
17,54,000
Insurance
6,87,014
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,94,41,514
EMI@4,17,874/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Defender 130 V8 Petrol 5.0L Turbo 8 Speed Automatic (TC) 8 STR

₹2.13 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,86,10,000
RTO
19,15,000
Insurance
7,49,099
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,12,74,599
EMI@4,57,274/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Defender Octa Mild Hybrid(Electric+Petrol) 4.4L Turbo Automatic 5 STR

₹2.76 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,41,90,000
RTO
24,73,000
Insurance
9,64,277
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,76,27,777
EMI@5,93,829/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Defender Octa Black Mild Hybrid(Electric+Petrol) 4.4L Turbo Automatic 5 STR

₹2.99 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,61,90,000
RTO
26,73,000
Insurance
10,41,402
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,99,04,902
EMI@6,42,773/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Land Rover Defender Alternatives

Maserati Grecale

Maserati Grecale

1.31 - 2.05 Cr
DefendervsGrecale
Porsche Macan

Porsche Macan

89.65 Lakhs - 1.53 Cr
+4
DefendervsMacan
Maserati Levante

Maserati Levante

1.37 - 2.25 Cr
DefendervsLevante
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne

1.51 - 1.83 Cr
+4
DefendervsCayenne
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

1.45 - 1.52 Cr
+4
DefendervsAMG GLE Coupe
BMW M4 Competition

BMW M4 Competition

1.53 Cr
DefendervsM4 Competition

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