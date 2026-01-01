|Engine
|4395 cc
|Fuel Type
|Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Defender Octa Mild Hybrid(Electric+Petrol) 4.4L Turbo Automatic 5 STR, equipped with a 4.4-litre Twin Turbo and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹2.76 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Defender offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Defender Octa Mild Hybrid(Electric+Petrol) 4.4L Turbo Automatic 5 STR is available in 11 colour options: Gondwana Stone Metallic, Lantau Bronze, Silicon Silver, Hakuba Silver, Yulong White, Tasman Blue Metallic, Carpathian Grey, Eiger Grey Metallic, Pangea Green Metallic, Santorini Black Metallic, Fuji White.
The Defender Octa Mild Hybrid(Electric+Petrol) 4.4L Turbo Automatic 5 STR is powered by a 4395 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 626 bhp @ 5855 rpm and 750 Nm @ 1800-5855 rpm of torque.
In the Defender's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maserati Grecale priced between ₹1.31 Cr - 2.05 Cr or the Porsche Macan priced between ₹96.05 Lakhs - 1.53 Cr.
The Defender Octa Mild Hybrid(Electric+Petrol) 4.4L Turbo Automatic 5 STR has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Heads Up Display (HUD), Rear Defogger, Follow me home headlamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Air Purifier, Heater, Gear Indicator, Average Speed and Door Ajar Warning.