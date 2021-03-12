|Engine
|4999 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Defender 130 X Dynamic V8 HSE Petrol 5.0L Turbo 8 Speed Automatic (TC) 8 STR, equipped with a 5.0L V8 Supercharged and Automatic (TC), is listed at ₹1.83 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Defender offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Defender 130 X Dynamic V8 HSE Petrol 5.0L Turbo 8 Speed Automatic (TC) 8 STR is available in 11 colour options: Gondwana Stone Metallic, Lantau Bronze, Silicon Silver, Hakuba Silver, Yulong White, Tasman Blue Metallic, Carpathian Grey, Eiger Grey Metallic, Pangea Green Metallic, Santorini Black Metallic, Fuji White.
The Defender 130 X Dynamic V8 HSE Petrol 5.0L Turbo 8 Speed Automatic (TC) 8 STR is powered by a 4999 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC). This unit makes 420 bhp and 550 Nm of torque.
In the Defender's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maserati Grecale priced between ₹1.31 Cr - 2.05 Cr or the Porsche Macan priced between ₹89.65 Lakhs - 1.53 Cr.
The Defender 130 X Dynamic V8 HSE Petrol 5.0L Turbo 8 Speed Automatic (TC) 8 STR has Remote AC: On / Off via App, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Speed, Boot-lid Opener, Follow me home headlamps, Remote Engine Start/Stop, Tow Away Alert, Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App, Anti Theft Immobilisation and Cruise Control.