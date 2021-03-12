|Engine
|4999 cc Turbo
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Defender 130 V8 Petrol 5.0L Turbo 8 Speed Automatic (TC) 8 STR, equipped with a 5.0L V8 Supercharged and Automatic (TC), is listed at ₹2.13 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Defender offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Defender 130 V8 Petrol 5.0L Turbo 8 Speed Automatic (TC) 8 STR is available in 11 colour options: Gondwana Stone Metallic, Lantau Bronze, Silicon Silver, Hakuba Silver, Yulong White, Tasman Blue Metallic, Carpathian Grey, Eiger Grey Metallic, Pangea Green Metallic, Santorini Black Metallic, Fuji White.
The Defender 130 V8 Petrol 5.0L Turbo 8 Speed Automatic (TC) 8 STR is powered by a 4999 cc Turbo engine mated to a Automatic (TC). This unit makes 493 bhp and 610 Nm of torque.
In the Defender's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maserati Grecale priced between ₹1.31 Cr - 2.05 Cr or the Porsche Macan priced between ₹89.65 Lakhs - 1.53 Cr.
The Defender 130 V8 Petrol 5.0L Turbo 8 Speed Automatic (TC) 8 STR has Remote AC: On / Off via App, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Sunglass Holder, Daytime Running Lights, Remote Engine Start/Stop and Tow Away Alert.