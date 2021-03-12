hamburger icon
HomeNew CarsLand RoverDefender130 V8 Petrol 5.0L Turbo 8 Speed Automatic (TC) 8 STR
DefenderPriceMileageSpecifications
Land Rover Defender Front Left View
1/21
Land Rover Defender Right Side View
2/21
Land Rover Defender Front Left Side
3/21
Land Rover Defender Front Left Side 1
4/21
Land Rover Defender Front View
5/21
Land Rover Defender Front View 1
View all Images
6/21

Land Rover Defender 130 V8 Petrol 5.0L Turbo 8 Speed Automatic (TC) 8 STR

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.13 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Land Rover Defender Key Specs
Engine4999 cc Turbo
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Defender specs and features

Defender 130 V8 Petrol 5.0L Turbo 8 Speed Automatic (TC) 8 STR

Defender 130 V8 Petrol 5.0L Turbo 8 Speed Automatic (TC) 8 STR Prices

The Defender 130 V8 Petrol 5.0L Turbo 8 Speed Automatic (TC) 8 STR, equipped with a 5.0L V8 Supercharged and Automatic (TC), is listed at ₹2.13 Crore (ex-showroom).

Defender 130 V8 Petrol 5.0L Turbo 8 Speed Automatic (TC) 8 STR Mileage

All variants of the Defender offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Defender 130 V8 Petrol 5.0L Turbo 8 Speed Automatic (TC) 8 STR Colours

The Defender 130 V8 Petrol 5.0L Turbo 8 Speed Automatic (TC) 8 STR is available in 11 colour options: Gondwana Stone Metallic, Lantau Bronze, Silicon Silver, Hakuba Silver, Yulong White, Tasman Blue Metallic, Carpathian Grey, Eiger Grey Metallic, Pangea Green Metallic, Santorini Black Metallic, Fuji White.

Defender 130 V8 Petrol 5.0L Turbo 8 Speed Automatic (TC) 8 STR Engine and Transmission

The Defender 130 V8 Petrol 5.0L Turbo 8 Speed Automatic (TC) 8 STR is powered by a 4999 cc Turbo engine mated to a Automatic (TC). This unit makes 493 bhp and 610 Nm of torque.

Defender 130 V8 Petrol 5.0L Turbo 8 Speed Automatic (TC) 8 STR vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Defender's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maserati Grecale priced between ₹1.31 Cr - 2.05 Cr or the Porsche Macan priced between ₹89.65 Lakhs - 1.53 Cr.

Defender 130 V8 Petrol 5.0L Turbo 8 Speed Automatic (TC) 8 STR Specs & Features

The Defender 130 V8 Petrol 5.0L Turbo 8 Speed Automatic (TC) 8 STR has Remote AC: On / Off via App, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Sunglass Holder, Daytime Running Lights, Remote Engine Start/Stop and Tow Away Alert.

Land Rover Defender 130 V8 Petrol 5.0L Turbo 8 Speed Automatic (TC) 8 STR Price

Defender 130 V8 Petrol 5.0L Turbo 8 Speed Automatic (TC) 8 STR

₹2.13 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,86,10,000
RTO
19,15,000
Insurance
7,49,099
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,12,74,599
EMI@4,57,274/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Land Rover Defender 130 V8 Petrol 5.0L Turbo 8 Speed Automatic (TC) 8 STR Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
5.0L V8 Supercharged
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.7 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
610 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (TC)
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
493 bhp
Drivetrain
AWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
4999 cc Turbo
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Speed
191 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Front Tyres
R20
Rear Tyres
R20

Dimensions & Weight

Length
5099 mm
Height
1970 mm
Width
2105 mm

Capacity

Seating Capacity
8 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Mobile Application Features

Remote AC: On / Off via App
Yes
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes
Tow Away Alert
Yes
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
Yes
Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front \u0026 Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Four Zone; Two Zones Front-row AC zone; Individual Fan Speed Controls Front AC fan speed control; Separate Zone Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents; Individual Fan Speed Controls Rear AC fan speed control
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Tachometer
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Optional
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Clock
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
All (with pinch guard) Power Windows; All One-touch up/down
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Door Pockets
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
Yes
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
No
ADAS
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable; Headrest: Up / Down (Electric)
Rear Armrest
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets + 4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric); Lumbar: Up / Down (Electric); Lumbar: Forward / Back (Electric); Seat Base Angle: Up / Down (Electric); Extended Thigh Support: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Forward / Back (Manual)
Ventilated Seats
Front \u0026 Middle Rows
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Head-rests
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets + 4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric); Lumbar: Up / Down (Electric); Lumbar: Forward / Back (Electric); Seat Base Angle: Up / Down (Electric); Extended Thigh Support: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Forward / Back (Manual)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Driver Armrest
Yes
Land Rover Defender 130 V8 Petrol 5.0L Turbo 8 Speed Automatic (TC) 8 STR EMI
EMI4,11,547 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,91,47,139
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,91,47,139
Interest Amount
55,45,663
Payable Amount
2,46,92,802

Land Rover Defender other Variants

Defender 110 Diesel 3.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR Trophy Edition

₹1.59 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,36,00,000
RTO
17,54,000
Insurance
5,55,902
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,59,10,402
EMI@3,41,977/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Defender 110 Diesel 3.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR Trophy Edition Keswick

₹1.59 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,36,00,000
RTO
17,54,000
Insurance
5,55,902
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,59,10,402
EMI@3,41,977/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Defender 90 X Petrol 5.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR

₹1.64 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,42,90,000
RTO
14,83,000
Insurance
5,82,510
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,63,56,010
EMI@3,51,554/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Defender 110 X Diesel 3.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR

₹1.68 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,44,00,000
RTO
18,54,000
Insurance
5,86,751
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,68,41,251
EMI@3,61,984/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Defender 130 X-Dynamic HSE Mild Hybrid (Electric+Diesel) 3.0L Turbo Automatic 8 STR

₹1.71 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,46,00,000
RTO
18,79,000
Insurance
5,94,464
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,70,73,964
EMI@3,66,986/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Defender 110 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 5.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR

₹1.68 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,47,00,000
RTO
15,24,000
Insurance
5,98,320
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,68,22,820
EMI@3,61,588/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Defender 130 X Mild Hybrid (Electric+Diesel) 3.0L Turbo Automatic 8 STR

₹1.82 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,56,00,000
RTO
20,04,000
Insurance
6,33,026
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,82,37,526
EMI@3,91,996/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Defender 110 X Petrol 5.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR

₹1.80 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,57,00,000
RTO
16,24,000
Insurance
6,36,883
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,79,61,383
EMI@3,86,060/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Defender 130 X Dynamic V8 HSE Petrol 5.0L Turbo 8 Speed Automatic (TC) 8 STR

₹1.83 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,60,00,000
RTO
16,54,000
Insurance
6,48,451
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,83,02,951
EMI@3,93,402/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Defender 90 V8 Petrol 5.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR

₹1.86 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,62,90,000
RTO
16,83,000
Insurance
6,59,634
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,86,33,134
EMI@4,00,499/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Defender 130 V8 Petrol 5.0L Turbo Automatic 8 STR

₹1.94 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,70,00,000
RTO
17,54,000
Insurance
6,87,014
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,94,41,514
EMI@4,17,874/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Defender Octa Mild Hybrid(Electric+Petrol) 4.4L Turbo Automatic 5 STR

₹2.76 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,41,90,000
RTO
24,73,000
Insurance
9,64,277
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,76,27,777
EMI@5,93,829/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Defender Octa Black Mild Hybrid(Electric+Petrol) 4.4L Turbo Automatic 5 STR

₹2.99 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,61,90,000
RTO
26,73,000
Insurance
10,41,402
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,99,04,902
EMI@6,42,773/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Land Rover Defender Alternatives

Maserati Grecale

Maserati Grecale

1.31 - 2.05 Cr
DefendervsGrecale
Porsche Macan

Porsche Macan

89.65 Lakhs - 1.53 Cr
+4
DefendervsMacan
Maserati Levante

Maserati Levante

1.37 - 2.25 Cr
DefendervsLevante
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne

1.51 - 1.83 Cr
+4
DefendervsCayenne
Audi SQ8

Audi SQ8

1.78 Cr
DefendervsSQ8
BMW M4 Competition

BMW M4 Competition

1.53 Cr
DefendervsM4 Competition

Popular Suv Cars

UPCOMING
Audi A2

Audi A2

20 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Cars
Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron Sportback

1.2 - 1.26 Cr
e-tron Sportback Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Audi Q5 Facelift

Audi Q5 Facelift

65 - 73 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi Q6 e-tron

1 - 1.1 Cr
View upcoming Cars
Audi Q7

Audi Q7

90.48 - 99.81 Lakhs
Q7 Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Suv Carss

view all specs and features

Top Luxury Cars

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

₹2.2 - 2.38 Cr
BMW X6

BMW X6

₹1.78 Cr
Skoda Kodiaq RS

Skoda Kodiaq RS

₹66.99 Lakhs
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 PHEV
MG Cyberster

MG Cyberster

₹82.5 - 87.49 Lakhs
Land Rover Range Rover

Land Rover Range Rover

₹2.4 - 4.66 Cr
View allPopular Luxury Cars

Popular Land Rover Cars

  • Popular
View all  Land Rover Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Hyundai Bayon

Hyundai Bayon

10 - 18.15 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Audi Q3

Audi Q3

51.99 - 55.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Glanza

Toyota Glanza

6.99 - 10.98 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Volvo EX90

Volvo EX90

1.26 Cr
Check EMI Offers
Skoda Slavia

Skoda Slavia

10 - 18.84 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

19.45 - 27.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Thar OG

Mahindra Thar OG

10.32 - 18.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2.2 - 2.38 Cr
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.5 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Mercedes-Benz GLC EV

Mercedes-Benz GLC EV

80 - 85 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid

Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers