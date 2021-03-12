|Engine
|1997 cc Turbo
|Fuel Type
|Mild Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Defender 110 X Dynamic HSE Mild Hybrid (Electric+Diesel) 3.0L Turbo 8 Speed Automatic (TC) 5 STR, equipped with a 3.0L Twin-Turbocharged I6 MHEV and Automatic (TC), is listed at ₹1.38 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Defender offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Defender 110 X Dynamic HSE Mild Hybrid (Electric+Diesel) 3.0L Turbo 8 Speed Automatic (TC) 5 STR is available in 11 colour options: Gondwana Stone Metallic, Lantau Bronze, Silicon Silver, Hakuba Silver, Yulong White, Tasman Blue Metallic, Carpathian Grey, Eiger Grey Metallic, Pangea Green Metallic, Santorini Black Metallic, Fuji White.
The Defender 110 X Dynamic HSE Mild Hybrid (Electric+Diesel) 3.0L Turbo 8 Speed Automatic (TC) 5 STR is powered by a 1997 cc Turbo engine mated to a Automatic (TC). This unit makes 346 bhp and 700 Nm of torque.
In the Defender's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maserati Grecale priced between ₹1.31 Cr - 2.05 Cr or the Porsche Macan priced between ₹89.65 Lakhs - 1.53 Cr.
The Defender 110 X Dynamic HSE Mild Hybrid (Electric+Diesel) 3.0L Turbo 8 Speed Automatic (TC) 5 STR has Remote AC: On / Off via App, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Sunglass Holder, Daytime Running Lights, Remote Engine Start/Stop and Tow Away Alert.