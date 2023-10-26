Saved Articles

Land Rover Defender vs Mercedes-Benz EQE

In 2024, when choosing between the Land Rover Defender and Mercedes-Benz EQE, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours.

Defender
Land Rover Defender
110 SE 2.0 Petrol
₹93.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE
500 4MATIC
₹1.39 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1500 rpm858Nm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic
Mileage (ARAI)
9.2 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
296 bhp @ 5500 rpm402.3bhp
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
2.0L Turbocharged I4-
Driving Range
828 Km550 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.4 seconds4.9 Sec
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Max Speed
191 Kmph210 Kmph
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,05,90,8051,45,85,273
Ex-Showroom Price
93,55,0001,39,00,000
RTO
9,56,0005,45,773
Insurance
2,79,3051,39,000
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,27,6373,13,494

    Latest News

    Land Rover has confirmed that it will start producing electric version of its flagship SUV Defender. The British carmaker will not use its UK facility for Defender EV. It will be manufactured in Slovakia. (HT Auto/Anik Biswas)
    Land Rover Defender electric SUV confirmed, to be built in Slovakia
    26 Oct 2023
    From mass-market to luxury, the year 2023 witnessed launch of several electric cars across price-segments, with SUVs dominating the chart.
    Year Ender 2023: Electric cars launched in India this year
    23 Dec 2023
    The Mercedes EQE is the costliest all-electric SUV that one can buy in India at present.
    Mercedes EQE electric SUV, first drive review: Big bang for big bucks
    29 Sept 2023
    The Defender SUV remains a hot-selling model for Jaguar Land Rover in India.
    JLR India posts best-ever H1 sales, Defender a power player for company
    12 Oct 2023
      News

    Latest Videos

    The AMG EQE 43 can generate output of 476 horsepower and 855 Nm of torque. It can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in 4.2 seconds and has a top speed limited to 210 kmph. The EQE 53 has an output of 626 horsepower and 946 Nm of torque, ensuring that the sports sedan reaches 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 220 kmph.
    Mercedes-AMG EQE electric sedan: First look
    16 Feb 2022
    Mercedes EQE SUV comes with a range of up to 550 kms on a single charge.
    Mercedes unveils EQE, electric SUV with off-road mode: First Look
    17 Oct 2022
    Mercedes EQE is the German auto giant's third electric vehicle in India. It offers a range of up to 550 kms in a single charge.
    Mercedes EQE electric SUV first drive review
    29 Sept 2023
    The EQE is the latest Mercedes electric car to be rated by Euro NCAP. The EQE electric sedan secured 95 per cent safety score in adult occupancy, 91 per cent in child occupancy and 81 per cent in safety assist.
    India-bound luxury EV Mercedes EQE passes Euro NCAP crash test with 5-star ratin
    13 Oct 2022
