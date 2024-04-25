|Engine
|1995 cc Turbo
|Mileage
|10.6 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Wrangler Whitecap Mojito Limited Edition Petrol Automatic, equipped with a 2.0T GME T4 DI TC and Automatic (TC), is listed at ₹84.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Wrangler deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 10.6 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Wrangler Whitecap Mojito Limited Edition Petrol Automatic is available in 5 colour options: Fire Cracker Red With Black Roof, Bright White With Black Roof, Anvil Clear Coat With Black Roof, Sarge Green With Black Roof, Black.
The Wrangler Whitecap Mojito Limited Edition Petrol Automatic is powered by a 1995 cc Turbo engine mated to a Automatic (TC). This unit makes 268 bhp and 400 Nm of torque.
In the Wrangler's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW X3 priced between ₹72.5 Lakhs - 75 Lakhs or the Jeep Grand Cherokee priced between ₹63 Lakhs - 63.85 Lakhs.
The Wrangler Whitecap Mojito Limited Edition Petrol Automatic has Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Child Safety Lock, Rear Defogger, Daytime Running Lights, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Cruise Control, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Front AC.