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Jeep Wrangler Whitecap Mojito Limited Edition Petrol Automatic

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
84.35 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Jeep Wrangler Key Specs
Engine1995 cc Turbo
Mileage10.6 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Wrangler specs and features

Wrangler Whitecap Mojito Limited Edition Petrol Automatic

Wrangler Whitecap Mojito Limited Edition Petrol Automatic Prices

The Wrangler Whitecap Mojito Limited Edition Petrol Automatic, equipped with a 2.0T GME T4 DI TC and Automatic (TC), is listed at ₹84.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Wrangler Whitecap Mojito Limited Edition Petrol Automatic Mileage

All variants of the Wrangler deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 10.6 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Wrangler Whitecap Mojito Limited Edition Petrol Automatic Colours

The Wrangler Whitecap Mojito Limited Edition Petrol Automatic is available in 5 colour options: Fire Cracker Red With Black Roof, Bright White With Black Roof, Anvil Clear Coat With Black Roof, Sarge Green With Black Roof, Black.

Wrangler Whitecap Mojito Limited Edition Petrol Automatic Engine and Transmission

The Wrangler Whitecap Mojito Limited Edition Petrol Automatic is powered by a 1995 cc Turbo engine mated to a Automatic (TC). This unit makes 268 bhp and 400 Nm of torque.

Wrangler Whitecap Mojito Limited Edition Petrol Automatic vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Wrangler's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW X3 priced between ₹72.5 Lakhs - 75 Lakhs or the Jeep Grand Cherokee priced between ₹63 Lakhs - 63.85 Lakhs.

Wrangler Whitecap Mojito Limited Edition Petrol Automatic Specs & Features

The Wrangler Whitecap Mojito Limited Edition Petrol Automatic has Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Child Safety Lock, Rear Defogger, Daytime Running Lights, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Cruise Control, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Front AC.

Jeep Wrangler Whitecap Mojito Limited Edition Petrol Automatic Price

Wrangler Whitecap Mojito Limited Edition Petrol Automatic

₹84.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
73,55,000
RTO
7,64,500
Insurance
3,15,079
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
84,35,079
EMI@1,81,303/mo
Add to Compare
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Jeep Wrangler Whitecap Mojito Limited Edition Petrol Automatic Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
2.0T GME T4 DI TC
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (TC)
Mileage (ARAI)
10.6 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
268 bhp
Drivetrain
4WD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1995 cc Turbo
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Front Tyres
255 / 75 R17
Rear Tyres
255 / 75 R17

Capacity

Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4867 mm
Wheelbase
3007 mm
Kerb Weight
2146 kg
Height
1864 mm
Width
1931 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone; Two Zones Front-row AC zone; Individual Fan Speed Controls Front AC fan speed control; Rear AC vents; Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC fan speed control
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Door Pockets
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
Yes
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Speakers
9 Speakers
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Warning only
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - Lever
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric); Lumbar: Up / Down (Electric); Lumbar: Forward / Back (Electric)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Head-rests
Yes
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric); Lumbar: Up / Down (Electric); Lumbar: Forward / Back (Electric)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Jeep Wrangler Whitecap Mojito Limited Edition Petrol Automatic EMI
EMI1,63,172 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
75,91,571
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
75,91,571
Interest Amount
21,98,777
Payable Amount
97,90,348

Jeep Wrangler other Variants

Wrangler Unlimited

₹75.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
67,70,000
RTO
7,06,000
Insurance
29,023
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
75,05,523
EMI@1,61,323/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Wrangler Rubicon

₹82.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
72,30,000
RTO
7,52,000
Insurance
3,10,259
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
82,92,759
EMI@1,78,244/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Wrangler Willys 41 Special Edition

₹83.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
72,80,000
RTO
7,57,000
Insurance
3,12,187
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
83,49,687
EMI@1,79,467/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Jeep Wrangler Alternatives

BMW X3

BMW X3

72.5 - 75 Lakhs
WranglervsX3
Jeep Grand Cherokee

Jeep Grand Cherokee

63 - 63.85 Lakhs
WranglervsGrand Cherokee
Jaguar F-Pace

Jaguar F-Pace

68.96 Lakhs Onwards
WranglervsF-Pace
Audi Q5

Audi Q5

65.55 - 70.73 Lakhs
WranglervsQ5
Volvo XC60

Volvo XC60

68.9 Lakhs
+1
WranglervsXC60

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