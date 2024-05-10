Audi Q3 Sportback on road price in Coimbatore starts from Rs. 61.71 Lakhs.
The on road price for Audi Q3 Sportback top variant goes up to Rs. 69.58 Lakhs in Coimbatore.
The lowest price
Audi Q3 Sportback on road price in Coimbatore starts from Rs. 61.71 Lakhs.
The on road price for Audi Q3 Sportback top variant goes up to Rs. 69.58 Lakhs in Coimbatore.
The lowest price model is Audi Q3 Sportback Technology Plus S-line and the most priced model is Audi Q3 Sportback Bold Edition.
Visit your nearest
Audi Q3 Sportback dealers and showrooms in Coimbatore for best offers.
Audi Q3 Sportback on road price breakup in Coimbatore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Audi Q3 Sportback is mainly compared to Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine which starts at Rs. 57.6 Lakhs in Coimbatore and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 starting at Rs. 58.8 Lakhs in Coimbatore.
Variants On-Road Price Audi Q3 Sportback Technology Plus S-line ₹ 61.71 Lakhs Audi Q3 Sportback Bold Edition ₹ 69.58 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price