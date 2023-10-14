What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Gla in Coimbatore? In Coimbatore, the on-road price of the Mercedes-Benz Gla 200 is Rs 52,09,485.

What will be the RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz Gla in Coimbatore? In Coimbatore, the RTO charges for the Mercedes-Benz Gla 200 will be Rs 6,79,000.

What will be the Insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz Gla in Coimbatore? The Mercedes-Benz Gla 200's insurance charges in Coimbatore are Rs 1,69,985.

What is the detailed breakup of Mercedes-Benz Gla in Coimbatore? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Mercedes-Benz Gla in Coimbatore is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 43,60,000, RTO - Rs. 6,79,000, Insurance - Rs. 1,69,985, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Mercedes-Benz Gla in ##cityName## as Rs. 52,09,485 .

